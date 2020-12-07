CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith is notorious for staying tight-lipped on any and all game-planning leading up to each game.
That's especially true for the Illinois coach when it comes to his quarterbacks.
That isn't changing ahead of the annual Land of Lincoln Trophy game between Illinois (2-4) and No. 15 Northwestern (5-1), scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Evanston.
Brandon Peters started each of the Illini's previous two games, including last Saturday's 35-21 loss to then-No. 24 Iowa. Peters led a dominant offensive performance in a 41-23 win at Nebraska on Nov. 21 after missing three games because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Peters' afternoon versus the Hawkeyes also started well, with the senior tossing two touchdown passes to put Illinois ahead 14-0. But redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams led the last two Illini possessions after Iowa produced 28 consecutive points and Illinois remained stuck at 14.
"We know what we’re going to do at the quarterback position," Smith said Monday afternoon. "No, we’re not going to talk about it right now, like no one else does. Can’t wait to put that on display this Saturday up in Evanston."
Williams directed a 15-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a turnover on downs at the Iowa 12-yard line. After the Hawkeyes scored once again to take a late 35-14 lead, Williams oversaw a 10-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with Williams finding Carlos Sandy on a 29-yard touchdown pass. It was the first such completion of Williams' college career, as well as Sandy's first collegiate scoring catch.
"We’re going to do everything we possibly can to win," Smith said. "There’s a place for Isaiah. He gave us a spark the other day. We’ll kind of see how it goes. We’re game-planning and deciding exactly what we’ll be doing, but show up Saturday (and) you’ll see.”
No update on injured players
The Illinois defense was worse for wear following the defeat against Iowa at Memorial Stadium. Defensive tackle Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Nate Hobbs all suffered first-half injuries and did not return.
Smith said Monday he would address player injuries later this week. He did reiterate Monday that running back Mike Epstein, who missed the Iowa game for an undisclosed reason, will be available this weekend versus Northwestern.
Smith also took time to praise backups such as linebacker Michael Marchese, cornerback Kendall Smith and defensive tackle Bryce Barnes — a Gibson City-Mevin-Sibley graduate — for their play against the Hawkeyes.
"There’s a lot of us that’s had a lot of opportunities that didn’t play as well. I expected more from myself and a lot of others," Smith said. "But for the Mike Marcheses, the Kendall Smiths, I thought they stepped up and allowed us to continue to compete. ... We may have to call upon some of those guys this week."
Smith ready to return trophy to C-U
"Nothing like rivalry week. No matter what level of football you play, there’s a team that you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else. That’s definitely the case this week."
This is how Smith started his Monday press conference, of course referencing Saturday's showdown with the Wildcats for the Land of Lincoln Trophy.
Illinois hasn't fared well of late in a series that dates back to 1892. Northwestern has won the last five games and seven of the previous eight. The Illini last knocked off the Wildcats 47-33 in 2014 at Evanston. Smith is 0-4 against the Wildcats in charge of the Illini.
"For us, five years is too long," Smith said. "We’ve ended some streaks, and we’re looking to end another one this week."