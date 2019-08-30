College Football Reporter/Columnist

Lovie Smith chats with Bob Asmussen at the Smith Center.

Ahead of Saturday’s 11 a.m. season opener against Akron, veteran Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen had a chance to sit down with Illinois coach Lovie Smith for a one-on-one interview in Smith’s new office at the Smith Center. Here’s an excerpt of their conversation, with more coming in Saturday’s News-Gazette:

What would it mean for you personally to be the guy to turn Illinois around?

Everything. That’s why we came here. I knew where the program was. When I initially took the job, I knew this would be a hard job. You look at history. We haven’t been a consistent winner. I came here, which is the plan still, to change that. That’s where we are right now. It’s this (Smith Center), changing our roster, I feel real good about our coaching staff, support staff, everything around. The relationship I have with the administration. Our fan base, our alumni base has been great. Most people want to get on the bandwagon after success has happened over a period. But to have faith and get here on the ground floor says so much about the Fighting Illini football family.

