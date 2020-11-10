CHAMPAIGN — As he did Monday, Illinois coach Lovie Smith didn't come out and say Tuesday who would start at quarterback for the Illini on Saturday at Rutgers.
"Each day kind of tells us something," Smith said. "The more options we have, the better off we’ll be."
Isaiah Williams, fresh out of contact tracing, and Week 3 starter Coran Taylor appear to be the frontrunners with Brandon Peters still out because of a positive COVID-19 test and Matt Robinson's status unclear after he suffered an ankle injury against Purdue on Oct. 31.
Smith reacted with surprise when told that rumor has it Peters will travel with his teammates to New Jersey despite not being able to participate in a third consecutive game. Per Big Ten protocols, Peters has to sit out 21 days, or three games, after a positive COVID-19 test. He has missed the last two games against Purdue and Minnesota.
"So who made that decision? So he’s traveling? Is that what I’m doing this week?" Smith said with a grin. "All those decisions are kind of made later on. ... Whenever you can get them on a trip, of course if that’s possible, you will do it."
Smith indicated Peters does appear on the appropriate trajectory for a return at Nebraska next Saturday.
"I'm hoping he will be," Smith said. "We’ll get him back practicing before he can actually play. Everything is going fine with him."
Defense still finding its balance
Smith hasn't deployed the exact same 11 defensive starters during any of Illinois football's first three games this season.
Twelve players have made either two or three starts, and another three have earned exactly one start. Then there's in-game changes, such as linebacker Jake Hansen going out with an early injury against Wisconsin or safety Derrick Smith being ejected for targeting versus Minnesota.
It goes some of the way to explaining why the Illini are allowing an average of 39 points this season and are still winless after three games.
At the same time, it's allowed Smith the chance to evaluate numerous players during a game and gain a better grip on which lineup he should turn to whenever regular starters, such as cornerback Nate Hobbs and defensive tackle Jamal Woods, return to the fold. Both Hobbs and Woods were sidelined in last Saturday's 41-14 loss to Minnesota.
"It’s not an ideal world to have to continue to move guys, but that’s where we are," Smith said. "So we’ll work through it this week, see who all is available and try to get the best ... guys out on the football field. That hasn’t been decided yet."
Smith especially was referring to the secondary with that comment. Senior Tony Adams serves as the epitome of certain Illini being unable to settle into a specific position.
Adams possesses a team-high 26 tackles while also jumping between cornerback and safety.
"In an ideal world, you want a guy to play corner or safety, and it’s hard to make that move. That kind of tells you where we’ve been," Smith said. "When we have a player like Tony that can do both, it helps you."
Smith described Adams as "probably our best player as far as instinct (and) playing the ball" and said injuries kept Adams from previously showing his complete skill set.
"He’s very smart. He’s just everything that you’re looking for in a player," Smith said. "He’s healthy now, and we expect big things from him."
Sophomore Devon Witherspoon made his way into the starting secondary against Purdue. Witherspoon hauled in his first career interception against Minnesota and is tied for fifth on the team in tackles with 15 despite not playing versus Wisconsin.
"He’s one of the toughest guys on our team — probably the toughest guy on our team pound for pound," Smith said of the 170-pounder. "No one competes harder than him. He’s still a young player, but he’ll have more and more success."
Witherspoon, who made three starts at cornerback last season, said Illinois' defensive struggles are a matter of failed execution.
"We’re coming together more, as we should, getting a lot more chemistry together," Witherspoon said. "We know what each can do, so we put our trust in each other."
Then there's senior Roderick Perry II, an offseason transfer from South Carolina State. He and Owen Carney are the only defensive linemen who have started in all three games, with Perry boasting 1.5 sacks in his brief Illini career.
"Rod is serious, and it’s worked out so far the way he wanted it to," Smith said, "and (I'm) just looking froward to the future with him. He hasn’t been in the program long, and his play will only get better."
Perry and his linemates experienced their first significant struggle stopping an opposing run game during last week's loss to Minnesota. The Gophers compiled 325 rush yards after Illinois held Wisconsin to 182 rushing yards and Purdue to 85. Entering Saturday, the Illini are 12th in the Big Ten in run defense.
"Just all around inconsistent defense," Perry said. "We've got to come together. That’s definitely out of our character to play like that."
Quarantined players to return Wednesday
Among those slated to return to practice Wednesday following a mandated COVID-19 contact tracing absence are Williams, starting center Doug Kramer and starting kicker James McCourt.
Smith is glad to have an increased number of regulars at his disposal versus Rutgers.
"As you can imagine, we’re pretty excited about getting everybody back," Smith said. "Some good football players aren’t playing for us right now, and when you had that amount of guys (out) it’s just a trickle-down effect with just even how you practice."
The quarantining athletes haven't been physically inactive since breaking from the team, according to Smith. Their midweek return, however, did cause Smith to alter his preparation timeline for the Scarlet Knights.
"They’ve been able to work out on their own, the quarantined players have," Smith said, "and we’re going to adjust our schedule this week ... bump everything back really kind of a day for us to get our regular work in once those players can start practicing."
Smith wasn't concerned about the quarantined players missing team meetings so much as their inability to be directly involved with the rest of the roster until Wednesday.
"That’s the part that hurts as much as anything — when you’re not able to practice and you have those days that you’re held away from a team that way," Smith said. "But that’s all in the past."