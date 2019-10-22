CHAMPAIGN — Trevon Sidney entered the season with lofty expectations for the Illinois football program.
The Southern Cal transfer, one of several graduate transfers to join Lovie Smith's program this offseason, seemed to fill a big hole among the Illini wide receivers, first impressing in training camp and then earning a starting role.
But the 5-foot-11, 170-pound redshirt junior will miss the rest of the season, Illinois coach Lovie Smith told The News-Gazette on Tuesday morning after the Illini practiced.
Sidney suffered a lower-leg injury during the Illini's 40-17 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 5 and didn't play in the next two games against Michigan on Oct. 12, along with this past Saturday's 24-23 upset win against Wisconsin.
He recently had season-ending surgery, Smith said.
Sidney has 16 catches for 123 yards and one touchdown in his debut season with the Illini, starting three games. He has one season of eligibility left with the Illini.
His best game this season was during the one he got hurt against Minnesota when he hauled in five receptions for 50 yards.
His lone touchdown catch this season happened in the season-opening 42-3 win against Akron, the first touchdown reception this season by the Illini and the first one thrown by quarterback Brandon Peters in his Illinois career.