Friday marks the start of the 2020 Big Ten football season, with Illinois’ 7 p.m. kickoff at No. 14 Wisconsin the opener for the entire conference. Game week, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, still meant a Lovie Smith press conference (plus offensive coordinator Rod Smith, quarterback Brandon Peters and linebacker Jake Hansen) on Monday afternoon. Just on Zoom. Here’s some of what the Illini coach and his players had to say:
Level of play
The Illini have been watching as college football teams in other parts of the country played starting in late August. Hansen noted that play has been “sloppy” at times in the games he’s watched. Lovie Smith is expecting better from the Big Ten.
“I do not expect to see a bad brand of football,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to see exciting football from the start. It will get better each week like it always does. We’re expecting to play good football right away, and I know the rest of the Big Ten teams are.
“Just can’t wait to get back into the mix of college football. What we’ve had to go through is withdrawals a little bit of not being involved in this special thing we get to in playing college football. We’re excited about also being the first Big Ten team to play. Can’t wait to go.”
Friday’s season opener marks the first of nine games in nine weeks for Illinois. The third iteration of the 2020 Big Ten football schedule leaves zero wiggle room. No just-in-case open weeks exist.
Other conferences have needed to adjust their schedules with positive COVID-19 cases sidelining multiple teams. The Big Ten doesn’t have that luxury. Smith, of course, isn’t focusing on anything but Friday’s game at Wisconsin.
“As you look into the future, it’s hard to tell,” he said. “I’m just hoping we’re going to start off with Week 1 first. We’ve been without football for so long. I’m just excited about us playing football this week.”
Travel protocols
The state of Wisconsin has one of the highest positivity rates of COVID-19 cases in the country. Traveling to Wisconsin, though, doesn’t overly concern Smith. The Illini are scheduled to spend Thursday night in Madison, Wis., before Friday’s game.
“We are going to spend the night there the night before, but we’re going to get on a bus, go right to the hotel and we trust the protocols they have in place there,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of things on our mind about this Wisconsin game. Us being safe? That’s not one of them.”
Smith pointed to the Big Ten’s mandatory testing procedures as one reason to feel comfortable with opening the season on the road.
“We’ve been testing every day,” Smith said. “They’ve been testing every day. So in a way, the football teams have been in a form of a bubble a little bit. You talk about the positivity rate in the state of Wisconsin, we’re not going to be there at all of those places. For us to be able to play the game Friday night, we’re going to have a clean field. Both programs will be that way.”
Linebacker leadership
Illinois named its five team captains Friday, with Hansen selected by his teammates for a second straight season. Smith will lean on his newly-minted middle linebacker this season.
“I love Jake Hansen,” Smith said. “I love all of our players. Sometimes just based on the position a little bit, you may spend a little more time with someone. I’m calling the defensive signals. Jake makes the calls. I spend a little bit more time with him. He’s easy to like. He does everything the right way.
“It’s hard not to buy into a guy like that. As a football coach, you want guys leading your team that are that way. We just named our five captains this past Friday. Jake, for the second year in a row, that means a lot to be selected captain two years in a row.”