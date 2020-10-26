Preparations for Illinois’ 11 a.m. Saturday home opener against Purdue began in earnest Monday. A primary goal? Get back on track after Friday’s 45-7 loss at Wisconsin. Here’s some of what Illini coach Lovie Smith (and offensive coordinator Rod Smith) had to say during Monday’s Zoom press conference:
COVID check
It was quite the weekend for Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz. The Badgers’ redshirt freshman quarterback made his first career start Friday, completed a school record 95 percent of his passes (20 of 21 for 248 yards) and tied the school record with five touchdown passes.
Then, per reports from the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jeff Potrykus, Mertz had a positive test for COVID-19 at some point after the game. The initial positive on Mertz’s antigen test would either be confirmed or not by a follow-up polymerase chain reaction test.
“We’re just getting the news like you are,” Lovie Smith said. “As far as how it’s impacting our football team, we test every day. We don’t have any positives. It hasn’t affected us right now, but we’re aware of the story.”
Injury “update”
Jake Hansen was unsteady enough on his feet after suffering a blow to the head in the first quarter of Friday night’s game that he nearly fell down twice after initially getting to his feet and ultimately had to be held upright by teammates Khalan Tolson and Nate Hobbs. Hansen’s departure added to Illinois’ defensive depth issues with cornerback Devon Witherspoon ruled out and defensive end Isaiah Gay serving a suspension for a violation of team rules.
“Jake Hansen, of course didn’t finish the football game,” Lovie Smith said. “We had some players out. Can’t really talk on where they are right now, but hopefully we can get as many of the players as possible back to play a Purdue team that had a big win against Iowa this past week.”
Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe was part of that missing group, too, with the Southern California transfer held out of Friday’s because of an injury.
“He’s been out for a little bit,” Rod Smith said. “He’s got some catch up work to do, obviously. It would be nice to get him back. … He’s another guy that has talent, but he’s also had the least amount of reps as anybody as well, too, because the other guys have been here longer and had more time than him.”
Quarterback situation
The Illinois offense was shut out Friday, with the team’s only score coming on sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes’ scoop and score after a Wisconsin fumble. Even though redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams got on the field against the Badgers, the Illini aren’t looking to make a change.
Brandon Peters still holds the QB1 designation.
“We’re not making any major changes based on one game where we all didn’t perform the way we will — starting with the head football coach,” Lovie Smith said.
Williams’ usage did end up being greater than originally expected. Rod Smith had specific packages designed for the St. Louis native — whether it be at slot receiver or quarterback — and then also used him as a change of pace as the Illinois offense sputtered.
“I said, ‘I’m going to give Isaiah a shot and see if he can give us a spark,’” Rod Smith said. “That was kind of out of trying to get a spark. I told Brandon, ’It’s not a negative on you.’ We were just trying to jump start (the offense) and get going.”