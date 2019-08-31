Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois football coach Lovie Smith speaks during a meeting of the Illini Quarterback Club at the Holiday Inn banquet room on Trade Centre Drive in Champaign on Friday, August 30, 2019. Behind Smith are the five captains for the home opener, (L-R) Dele Harding, Jake Hansen, Blake Hayes, Alex Palczewski and Doug Kramer.Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois football coach Lovie Smith speaks during a meeting of the Illini Quarterback Club at the Holiday Inn banquet room on Trade Centre Drive in Champaign on Friday, August 30, 2019. Behind Smith are the five captains for the home opener, (L-R) Dele Harding, Jake Hansen, Blake Hayes, Alex Palczewski and Doug Kramer.