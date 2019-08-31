CHAMPAIGN — It was captains’ day at the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith brought all five team leaders to Champaign’s Holiday Inn on Friday.
The players all wore their blazers, which were paid for by the club.
“Thank you for the suits,” Smith said. “They look great.”
Smith enters his fourth season in charge of the Illini. He hopes for a program-changing year. And he is counting on the help of offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Doug Kramer, punter Blake Hayes and linebackers Jake Hansen and Dele Harding.
“As a player, there are a lot of honors you can get,” Smith said. “But when you are recognized by your peers that’s big.”
Smith got one vote. Just like everyone else. The team selected the captains.
“When they say, ‘We want you representing us. We’ve watched you for a year on and off the football field,’” Smith said. “It’s pretty important.”
Smith introduced each captain individually. They took turns talking to the crowd of 190.
“I just came here to make a difference,” Harding said. “That was a whole part of my commitment process.”
Hansen tied for the team lead in tackles in 2018 after missing ’17 with an injury.
“I’ll be Dele’s partner in crime at linebacker,” Hansen said. “We’re looking forward to putting on a show for you guys.”
Hayes had the longest commute of Illini captains, joining the team two years ago from his home in Melbourne, Australia.
“I didn’t even know what Illinois was,” Hayes said. “I heard of Chicago, but that was about it.”
Kramer, from Hinsdale, had a response.
“I grew up a diehard Illinois fan,” said the son of two alums. “Although, unlike Blake, I knew exactly what Illinois was.”
When one Quarterback Club member asked Hayes, “Is our All-American punter recruiting his replacement Down Under?“ Hayes didn’t immediately reply.
“I didn’t understand what you said, sorry,” Hayes said. “Lost in translation.”
Smith chimed in.
“We’ll search far and wide, not just for punters, but for all positions,” Smith said.
The captains were asked their favorite part of the new Smith Center. Both Palczewski and Kramer answered “the bowling alley.”
The captains have plenty of jobs, including picking the uniform combinations each game. Against Akron, the Illini will wear orange helmets, blue jerseys and orange pants.
To honor injured teammate Bobby Roundtree, the Illini will wear his No. 97 on the back of their helmets.
“He’s fighting hard daily to get back up on his feet,” Smith said, “Life sometimes can throw a curveball at you. We’ll be thinking about him throughout.”
★ ★ ★
Smith plans to make one change before the game.
“We’re going to take the ball every time we win the toss this year,” Smith said.
★ ★ ★
Before Smith and the captains went to the microphone, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman talked to the crowd.
“I hope all of you are as excited as I am,” Whitman said. “To me, there is no time of the year like this as the whole season stretches out in front of us. Everybody’s excited, optimistic and passionate about what’s about to happen.”
Whitman hired Smith to replace Bill Cubit after the 2015 season. In his first three years, the former Chicago Bears boss is 9-27.
“These building projects are not linear,” Whitman said. “A lot of times, you take two steps forward and a step back. You take five steps forward, two steps back. Everything doesn’t always go as smoothly as we would like. But what we have seen over the years is steady progress.”
Like Smith and the players, Whitman took questions.
He was asked: “What are some of the things that have changed the most for players since you’ve been (on the field)?”
“I don’t know that the day to day of being a football player is a whole lot different than it was when I did it,” Whitman answered. “I did it longer ago than I would like to admit (he played for the Illini from 1997-2000). Once film became so prevalent, once weight training became so prevalent, once athletic training really progressed, then the day became very structured. And it was structured in 1997 when I first got here and I think it’s incredibly structured today.”Late Quarterback Club president Bob Doan, who died in January, was honored with a moment of silence during the luncheon. He was fixture at the weekly events.
★ ★ ★
New Akron coach Tom Arth scheduled Friday’s practice back home in Ohio.
“We really like to get all our work done before we leave for the trip,” Arth said. “We like to have all our meetings, walkthroughs, all the things of that nature taken care of before we leave.”
★ ★ ★
The Akron travel party arrived at 3 p.m. Friday at Willard Airport and went directly to team headquarters, Champaign’s Holiday Inn. The Zips had dinner together at the hotel. Then, they had a chance to relax.
“You put a lot of time and effort and energy in,” Arth said. “That’s their time to get ready and mentally prepare for the game.”
The Zips didn’t sit in meetings all night.
“I never liked that as a player,” the former Colts backup quarterback said.
Friday night with teammates is supposed to be part of college football.
“It’s so important to their memories and all the experience they have,” Arth said.