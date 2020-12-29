CHAMPAIGN — Vederian Lowe’s decision to return for a fifth year of college football isn’t tied only to his play on Illinois’ offensive line.
Or his NFL potential.
The 21-year-old Lowe had to do more than consider his own feelings when making the choice, which he announced Sunday and spoke about Monday afternoon.
He and fiancee Haylee Luttrell are set to get married in February. The two are raising a 11/2-year-old son, Kingston. The future Lowes have another son on the way, to be named Trey. Family was at the root of whether or not Lowe would opt to use an extra year of eligibility afforded by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At some point you think about, ‘OK, do I want to go out (to the NFL) to just try and get on a team because my family’s expanding?’ That’s always a thought,” Lowe said Monday. “But the timing wasn’t right.”
Lowe indeed will remain with the Illini for the 2021 season, joining fellow offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski in that regard. That means three senior starters in 2020 are returning to play for first-year coach Bret Bielema.
“After talking with my family for so many weeks, I just figured that staying in school would be the best option,” Lowe said. “I’ll have more games under my belt, more film. I just think that’ll help me in the long run.”
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Lowe has made 40 starts at left tackle in his Illinois career and received an All-Big Ten honorable-mention nod from the conference’s media and coaches earlier this month. He said support from Luttrell and others made him more comfortable with remaining in college.
“My fiancee, she does a great job doing what she can to help take the stress off me when I’m in-season,” Lowe said. “Our family’s down here, so they help take care of my son. I didn’t feel pressured into jumping into something before the time was right.”
Lowe said he was leaning toward returning to the Illini even before he made his intentions official, adding that a meeting last week with Bielema “cemented my decision.”
“(Bielema) does like to run the ball. He is a ground-and-pound type guy when it comes to offense, but I just think he has a great vision for us,” Lowe said. “I really want to see how he changes the culture for Illinois football, because I feel that’s the big thing that separates teams from winning and losing is the culture. He’ll definitely bring a big culture change into our program.”
Right guard Verdis Brown returns after starting as a sophomore, leaving the status of Kendrick Green the only unanswered one along the offensive line. Green, a junior left guard, earned All-Big Ten first team and USA Today All-America second team honors this season.
“Obviously we want Kendrick to come back and play. He’s a dominant player,” Lowe said. “It would definitely benefit us in a lot of ways if he came back and returned ... for another season.”
Lowe will get to do so now that he’s made his decision. Balancing those duties, Lowe feels, has bettered his parenting abilities and his play on the football field.
“It’s made me take every aspect of my life more serious,” Lowe said. “Me wanting to be a great father, that’s carried over to me wanting to be a great football player, and that’s also carried over to me wanting to be a great student. And I feel like all these things happening to me has helped me prioritize things that need to be prioritized in life.”