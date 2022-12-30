CHAMPAIGN — The wheels keep churning as Illinois football coach Bret Bielema attempts to refill his staff following three key departures.
One vacancy has been filled courtesy one of Bielema's former athletes.
Antonio Fenelus was announced Friday as the Illini's new defensive backs coach. He takes over a role held by Aaron Henry, who has been promoted to defensive coordinator amid the departure of Ryan Walters for Purdue's head job.
"I have been waiting for the opportunity to hire Antonio here to Illinois since coming here," Bielema said in a statement. "He brings a coaching resume in several different systems and also coordinator experience to the defensive staff room. I have known Antonio from recruiting him out of Boca Raton (Florida) to bringing him full circle to our coaching staff. He and his family will be a great addition to our campus and community."
Fenelus was a two-time All-Big Ten first-teamer at Wisconsin, playing defensive back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. He played alongside Henry with the Badgers, helping them win the 2011 Big Ten championship game.
Since the conclusion of his playing days, which included signing with the Indianapolis Colts and stints in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League, Fenelus has coached at Wisconsin, Division II East Central University and LSU.
Fenelus has been at LSU the last two seasons, working primarily with defensive backs as an analyst.
"I am looking forward to doing all I can to help our players and the program continue to reach new heights," Fenelus said in a statement. "Coach B has put together an amazing staff, and I am very grateful that he and Coach Henry trust me to lead an outstanding group of young men. I can't wait to hit the ground running."
Bielema hinted at Fenelus' hire earlier this week during media availability for the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, saying Illinois' next DBs coach would be at that game against Mississippi State "as an eye in the sky."
Bielema still is looking for new coaches for his outside linebackers and running backs after Kevin Kane and Cory Patterson took jobs on Walters' Purdue staff earlier this month.