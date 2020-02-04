CHAMPAIGN — Illinois wrestling found itself facing a three-point deficit heading into its final match Sunday against Northwestern at Huff Hall. Urbana graduate and Illini freshman Luke Luffman erased any chances of an upset for theNo. 21 Wildcats against the No. 15 Illini with a 14-4 major decision in his heavyweight match against Jack Heyob to give Illinois a 19-18 victory.
“We knew going into heavyweight, just because of the way the other nine matches went, that we weren’t going to win on criteria and had to get at least a major decision to win the dual meet,” Illinois coach Jim Heffernan said. “I went and told Luke that. He did a great job. He hustled. He wrestled hard. He was awesome.”
Sunday’s win was a third straight for Illinois (7-3, 4-2 Big Ten duals) and second against a ranked opponent in that span. Centennial grad Justin Cardani claimed one of the Illini’s four other wins against Northwestern. It doubled as one of the top wins of Cardani’s still-young Illinois career, as the redshirt freshman upset the ninth-ranked Michael DeAugustino in a 4-2 decision at 125 pounds.
In women’s basketball
Illini drop fifth straight. Any shot at Illinois snapping its four-game winning streak Sunday against Wisconsin ended when the Badgers dropped 25 points in the second quarter to build a double-digit halftime lead they rode into a 73-64 victory in front of an announced crowd of 2,388 at State Farm Center.
Senior guard Courtney Joens led Illinois (10-11, 1-9 Big Ten) with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. She was joined in double figures by redshirt junior guard Petra Holesinska with 13 points and 10 apiece from senior guard Brandi Beasley and freshman guard Jenae Terry.
In women’s golf
Illinois in 10th. Ali Morallos remained in contention for a top-10 individual finish at the UCF Challenge with a 1-under 71 on Monday at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., but Illinois slipped two spots to 10th heading into Tuesday’s final round after shooting 8-over 296 as a team.
Morallos’ second straight round under par has the Illinois junior tied for fifth at 3-under par and eight shots back of Miami’s Renate Grimstad. Freshman Siyan Chen is tied for 25th after her second round 1-over 73.
In women’s tennis
Sunday split for UI. Illinois dropped its first match of the season in a 4-2 loss to No. 5 Duke on Sunday at Atkins Tennis Center, but the Illini (3-1) salvaged a split by sweeping SIU-Edwardsville 4-0.
Illinois won the doubles point in both matches, with the teams of junior Emilee Duong and freshman Josie Frazier and juniors Sasha Belaya and Mia Rabinowitz claiming two victories apiece. Junior Asuka Kawai’s 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles accounted for Illinois’ other point against Duke.
In women’s gymnastics
Illini fall at Maryland. Sophomore Shaylah Scott scored 9.900 to win the team title and freshman Mia Takekawa scored 9.875 for win on bars, but it wasn’t enough forNo. 22 Illinois in a 195.475-193.950 loss at No. 19 Maryland on Sunday.