TAMPA, Fla. — There are numerous ways a college football coach can react to being asked about recent signees.
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry displayed two of those when addressing media members after Thursday's ReliaQuest Bowl team practice.
"I'm good talking about him, right?" Lunney asked support staffers when a question about quarterback Cal Swanson was lobbed his way.
"Yes sir. Oh, yeah," Henry replied with a smile when the Illinois Class of 2023's defensive backs were brought up.
Even with differing entry points to a similar topic, both Lunney and Henry dished on some of the 21 individuals who inked a National Letter of Intent with the Illini on Dec. 21.
Swanson was the lone quarterback to sign among those 21 athletes. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound playcaller out of Ardmore, Okla., threw for 2,220 yards and 28 touchdowns versus two interceptions during a standout junior season and tacked on five rushing scores that year.
“He’s very athletic, extremely athletic, quick, sudden. Has got a quick release, very accurate in short and intermediate stuff,” Lunney said. “Comes from a competitive background and pedigree (with his father playing at Oklahoma between 1987 and 1991). … He’s got a tremendous ceiling. He’s got a lot of the core values and core traits that you’re looking for in your quarterback.”
Lunney’s first signed quarterback at Illinois could’ve been somebody else, though. Because Swanson’s targeting by the Illini didn’t come about in the most straightforward of ways.
“Actually kind of stumbled on Cal mid-trip to go to the East coast,” Lunney said. “Got some information from a guy here and sent some video here on a workout, and I was like, ‘OK.’ And my flight was already delayed, so I rerouted my flight to Oklahoma to go catch his workout.”
It was a little easier for Lunney and the Illini staff to learn about Kaden Feagin, Illinois’ only running back in this signing class.
The recent Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate and 2022 News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year was logging high school repetitions less than an hour south from Memorial Stadium, after all.
"Actually got a chance to see him play in person, which was really pretty cool,” Lunney said. “He’s a very big, strong, athletic young man. He really impressed me that night when I was watching him.
“We’re excited to put him in the backfield and get him going downhill.”
At 6-3 and 230 pounds, Feagin shredded opposing defenses from the quarterback position to the tune of 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns rushing plus 695 yards and nine scores passing. He also provided 82 tackles and a touchdown from the defensive secondary.
Another thing Lunney appreciates about Feagin is that he led off Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class with his March 2021 commitment, a sentiment echoed last month by Illini coach Bret Bielema.
Feagin was a four-star prospect via Rivals.com and held offers from 12 other Power 5 institutions.
“We’re always going to be appreciative of that and thankful for him, because I think he did have a great impact on the rest of the class,” Lunney said. “Seeing somebody so recruited and so visible to step out and say, ‘Hey, I want to do this (was important).’”
Illinois last month signed 10 athletes whose primary playing position is defensive.
That means there’s plenty for Henry to discuss, especially given his recent promotion from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator.
Someone who doesn’t fall into that aforementioned list of 10 players is Kenari Wilcher, who is cited by the Illini as an athlete. But Henry recruited the 6-foot, 170-pound native of Clewiston, Fla., whose hometown is roughly 53 miles away from Henry’s native Immokalee, Fla.
“I’m in his house. I’m sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Dude, just keep it real with me, what do you want to play?’” Henry said. “He says, ‘I want to play wide receiver.’ Call Coach (George McDonald). ‘Coach, Kenari wants to play wide receiver.’ (McDonald) said, ‘He’s a wide receiver, then.’ Coach was 30,000 feet in the air.”
McDonald’s receivers room will add an individual who led the entire state of Florida in receiving yardage during the 2022 season, as Wilcher hauled in 58 passes for 1,516 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“I’m glad he isn’t going anywhere else, I can tell you that,” Henry said. “I actually had a chance to go see him play. They lined him up at running back, motion out of the backfield. Eighty yards later, touchdown. First play of the game. I’m like, ‘This guy is special.’”
Henry also spoke Thursday about signees Kaleb Patterson, Saboor Karriem, Jaheim Clarke and Zach Tobe — all four defensive backs in Illinois’ Class of 2023.
Patterson is the only one of those four coming to Champaign-Urbana from another college.
The former Pearl River (Miss.) Community College athlete recorded 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups in nine games last season with the Wildcats. Patterson, who stands 6-2 and 185 pounds, also held offers from Indiana and Memphis, among other FBS programs.
“Coach B sprinkled a little of that magic fairy dust on him and his family, won them over,” Henry said. “He’s long, he’s rangy, he runs extremely well. Kaleb was 110 high hurdles state champion in high school. That lets you know that he can run.”
Henry did well to hype up Karriem for a college career in a sport other than football when talking about the 6-3, 185-pound athlete out of West Orange, N.J.
“The biggest thing that sold me on Saboor is him playing lacrosse. If you see that dude with a lacrosse stick in his hand, he is magical,” Henry said. “That was a dog fight to keep that dude. We all saw the potential and the ability.”
Henry compared Clarke to Devon Witherspoon, the Illinois defensive back who was a finalist for the Thorpe Award and opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.
Clarke is 6-1, 165 pounds out of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and possessed other college offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Marshall, Navy, South Florida and Tulane.
“Just the way he ran a little bit and just how tall and skinny he was, the first thing I thought about was ’Spoon. Just his stature and his size — he’s got long arms, a really really skinny frame,” Henry said. “And then I got to see him run around in practice. I’m like, ‘Oh, this cat hasn’t stopped talking.’ He was talking the whole practice, dude.
“Just his athletic ability along with his athletic nature, you absolutely love it. And you just love the way he competes.”
Henry said he envisions Tobe, a 6-2, 180-pound native of Ocoee, Fla., at any of the secondary positions for Illinois. That approach actually reflects upon a bigger-picture idea among Henry and his defensive staff.
“For the most part, all these guys, we’re going to start them off at corner, just to see how they operate, see how well they move,” Henry said. “Some guys will come in a little more flexible and with a little more agility than others, and we’ll just move them in from there. But the way our system’s set up, we’re going to train them to do everything.”