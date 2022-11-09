CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will receive a contract extension through the 2025 season pending approval from the university Board of Trustees at next week's meeting. The new deal was announced Wednesday morning.
Lunney has overseen significant improvement in the Illinois offense since being hired ahead of the season. He replaced Tony Petersen, whom Illini coach Bret Bielema fired after just one season on the job. Illinois is averaging more than 80 yards per game more offensively this season than in 2021, boasts the nation's leading rusher in Chase Brown, has the second most efficient quarterback in the country in Tommy DeVito and boasts and offensive line in contention for the Joe Moore Award.
"Coach Lunney has had a huge impact in his time here directing our offense," Bielema said in the official statement. "He has provided an excitement for our offensive players and coaches in the building every day since he came in. The opportunities he has provided our players through his efficient scheme has been vital for the success of our program as we set new expectations going forward. I'm grateful to Josh and our administration for being proactive in locking in Coach Lunney for the future."
Lunney's salary for this season is $675,000. He also receives an $8,000 vehicle allowance. The proposed contract extension would bring Lunney's base salary to $800,000 for the 2023 season and $825,000 in 2024 and 2025.
Lunney joined Bielema's staff at Illinois after spending the previous two seasons at Texas San Antonio. He also worked with Bielema at Arkansas from 2013-17 and stayed with the Razorbacks, where he played quarterback, for two seasons under Chad Morris. Lunney was the interim coach at Arkansas in 2019 for the final two games after Morris was fired.
"I am grateful to Coach Bielema and Josh Whitman for their commitment towards my family and me," Lunney said in the same statement. "The atmosphere and expectations that they have created in the Smith Center and Memorial Stadium are an honor to be a part of. I am excited to continue to build the Illinois offense under the leadership of Coach Bielema and alongside our exceptional staff and student-athletes. Thank you to the Champaign-Urbana community and the University of Illinois for welcoming our family to such a special place. We look forward to being a part of Illinois football in the years to come, as we continue building towards championships!"