CHAMPAIGN — Wes Lunt will return to Minnesota next weekend.
The former Illinois quarterback received his one and only shot with an NFL team in the state, going through organized team activities and training camp with the Vikings in 2017 after signing with the franchise when his college career ended with the Illini.
Once the Vikings cut him, though, and a nagging back injury hindered any chance of Lunt playing in the NFL, he stayed in the state and started work as an insurance agent. Now living and working in Champaign, the 25-year-old Lunt will get a new experience on Oct. 5 when he serves as a radio analyst, alongside Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart, on the Illini Sports Network for the Illinois-Minnesota game, set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Regular radio analyst Martin O’Donnell and his wife, Emily, just celebrated the recent birth of their third child, and O’Donnell will miss the Minnesota game.
Lunt got a view from the radio booth inside the Memorial Stadium press box this past Saturday night during the Illini’s 42-38 loss to Nebraska, where Barnhart and former Illini quarterback Kurt Kittner — who served as the Illini radio analyst from 2007 to 2014 — called the action.
“What I’ve learned from sitting up in the press box is that everyone looks wide open,” Lunt said with a laugh during an appearance on ‘Monday Night SportsTalk’ on WDWS 1400-AM. “I could see why people get frustrated.”
Lunt said he didn’t have to think twice when presented with the opportunity to fill in for O’Donnell.
“I’m open for anything,” Lunt said. “I’m a kind of go-with-the-flow type of guy. This opportunity came to me, and I’m like, ‘This is an amazing opportunity.’ I looked at it more like a privilege that they asked me to do this. I probably watch games a little bit differently because I kind of watch it like I’m prepping from game film. I’m watching the safeties and the linebackers and just how defenses react to the play.”
Lunt threw for 5,900 yards — good for seventh in program history — during three seasons at Illinois from 2014 to 2016. The Rochester native and 2011 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, who initially started his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Illinois in the summer of 2013, only went through one season fully healthy in 2015. He also played for three coaches — Tim Beckman in 2014, Bill Cubit in 2015 and Lovie Smith in 2016 — in his three seasons at Illinois.
“I was doing the math the other day because my parents and I started talking about it, and it’s just about adjusting,” Lunt said. “Being a quarterback, too, it’s such a long game, there’s so many things that are going to happen that are out of your control. Life is going to throw you curveballs, and you’ve got to adjust.”
Much like how Illinois needs to adjust when it plays at Minnesota if it wants to avoid a three-game losing streak, a skid the Illini have had in each of the last eight seasons.
“You lose to Eastern Michigan, and you think the world is ending,” Lunt said in reference to the 34-31 loss the Illini sustained on Sept. 14. “I’ve been there. We lost to Western Michigan (in 2016). I think this bye week comes at a vital moment just to get everyone healthy. I truly believe we can make a bowl game. I think Wisconsin looks pretty dominant, but otherwise, the Big Ten West looks pretty open.”
Improving defensively — the Illini are 83rd in the country in total defense, giving up an average of 411.8 yards per game —is key. So is establishing better offensive balance. Illinois ranks 54th in the country in rushing offense with an average of 181.3 yards per game, but only 100th in passing offense, averaging 199 yards per game under first-year starter Brandon Peters. All those factors contributed to the recent loss to Nebraska in a game where Illinois led by 14 points on four separate occasions.
“Illinois is going to run Cover 2,” Lunt said. “There are going to be openings down the middle. You’ve just got to get off the field, and some of that is on the offense, too. The defense was on the field a long time the whole game. I thought Blake Hayes did a great job flipping the field a few times, but the offense has to establish something just to get the defense off the field.”