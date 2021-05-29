GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mahomet-Seymour alumnus Gabe Pommier is a Division III national championship.
Now a senior at North Central College, Pommier won Saturday's 1,500-meter run national final in a personal-best time of 3 minutes, 46.63 seconds. The 2017 Bulldogs graduate entered the meet as the D-III national leader, holding a time of 3:47.29.
Pommier's time is the fifth-fastest in D-III national championships history, according to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Pommier previously qualified for the D-III indoor national championships in 2020 — in both the 5,000 run and distance medley relay — but that event was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pommier was a 2016 News-Gazette All-Area boys' cross-country first-team selection and helped the M-S distance program to a Class 2A state championship that year, after serving in the Bulldogs' runner-up top seven during the 2015 campaign. Pommier also placed 10th in the 2017 Class 2A 1,600 run as a senior, completing the race in 4:31.61.