MAHOMET — All eyes focused upon the Mahomet-Seymour baseball field’s second-base bag shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.
Nearly everyone attending the Class 3A regional final between the host and second-seeded Bulldogs and third-seeded Centennial waited in anticipation to see the result of an integral play.
Would the game continue?
Or would a regional championship drought be put to rest?
Exempt from that watch party were the play’s three principal athletes: M-S senior shortstop Will Sampson, Bulldogs senior second baseman Andrew Norman and Chargers senior Danny Lack.
Sampson simultaneously knocked down and bobbled a well-hit ball from Centennial sophomore Brody Stonecipher. Norman rushed to cover second base with Lack bearing down on him.
Mere feet from the bag, Sampson lunged toward the ball and desperately shoveled it in Norman’s direction. Lack broke into a slide, forcefully plunging his right foot into the rubber.
A true bang-bang play requiring a split-second call.
In this case, a fiery forward pump of the nearest umpire’s right fist.
That’s how M-S held off Centennial 2-1 in a thrilling playoff game, lifting the Bulldogs (15-10) to their first regional trophy since 2009 and leaving the Chargers (13-14) shell-shocked well after the final out.
“They said at the beginning of the year they wanted to be regional champs, and we said they had a great opportunity,” said M-S coach Nic DiFilippo, who was in charge of the program during that last regional title. “There’s times we could’ve gave in, and we didn’t.”
The game-ending play set off two separate waves of emotion.
Sampson gave Norman a brotherly shove and tossed his glove aside before leaping into the air along with Norman for a half-hug while teammates flooded around them.
Lack tore his helmet from his head in disbelief and kneeled in the dirt before walking back toward his dugout with raised palms. Chargers coach Sam Flowers shouted for the three-man umpiring crew’s attention but didn’t receive it as the Bulldogs’ celebration continued.
“We didn’t want it to end this way. We thought we could’ve got a little farther,” said Flowers, Centennial’s first-year leader. “We fought tooth and nail.”
Of course, there was much more to this game than its final play. M-S sophomore Blake Wolters and Chargers senior Walker Smith engaged in a pitchers’ duel that saw each starter make just one key mistake.
Smith’s came first, when Bulldogs senior Nate McFall crushed a two-out, two-run homer to left field in the third inning to give M-S a 2-0 lead.
“I was sitting fastball because I was down 0-1,” McFall said. “I saw the fastball, and I turned my hands on it and let it go.”
That marked McFall’s second home run of the season. His first was in M-S’s regional semifinal win over Decatur Eisenhower on Friday.
“Finally,” McFall said. “Just feels good to finally get it going. It’s what I should’ve been doing the whole season.”
“He’s struggled a little bit this year, and he stepped up,” DiFilippo added. “He called a beautiful game behind the plate, hits the big two-run homer, and it was just great to see.”
Yes, McFall also caught Wolters’ complete-game three-hitter that ran opposite Smith’s complete-game seven-hitter.
Wolters’ miscue transpired minutes after McFall’s homer, when Centennial senior Tyler McClure pulled a home run over the left-center field fence to lead off the fourth inning and trim Centennial’s deficit to 2-1.
The Chargers didn’t experience much success against Wolters otherwise, adding one walk and one baserunner by error to their offensive output.
“He’s got one of the nastiest changeups I’ve ever seen,” McFall said, “and his fastball’s electric.”
Flowers praised both hurlers despite his team coming out on the wrong end of a narrow result.
“Wolters on their side, he’s a bulldog all the way, through and through,” Flowers said. “We had our ace out there, Walker. He’s a freaking bulldog. I would throw him against anybody. ... Regional championship game, you want good baseball, and I think it was good baseball.”
The teams also shared some potentially game-changing moments in the final three innings.
Wolters was picked off third base in the bottom of the fifth after a suicide squeeze attempt by junior Chase Wagers went awry.
Smith then was picked off first base in the top of the sixth with McClure at the plate. That half-inning started with Norman dropping an infield pop fly from senior Seth Gossett.
And M-S couldn’t capitalize upon a second-and-third, one-out situation in the bottom of the sixth when sophomore Carter Johnson’s lineout led to senior Zac Carr being doubled off second base.
“It was back and forth,” DiFilippo said. “Every time they made a play, we made a play.”
McFall credited a raucous crowd for pushing M-S.
“The student section helped us a lot (Monday) when the emotion switched,” McFall said. “The student section helped us keep momentum the whole game.”
M-S may be able to utilize that home fan support again in the sectional semifinals.
The Bulldogs either will visit top-seeded Springfield (25-5) or host fourth-seeded Jacksonville (17-8) in a game currently scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Senators and Crimsons had their Monday regional final rained out and are set to play Tuesday.
“This is what high school sports is about,” DiFilippo said of the lively crowd. “We didn’t get Friday nights in the fall (with football) or Friday nights in the basketball arena, but this is absolutely amazing.”