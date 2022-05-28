CHAMPAIGN — Mahomet-Seymour brought the floor slap to the baseball field. At least a version of it.
Two outs and two strikes on the current batter? The Bulldogs’ seven defenders, in unison, give a two-handed thigh slap before the pitch. Just like on the basketball court, it’s meant to provide focus defensively.
“That’s just our lucky thing,” M-S third baseman Chase Wagers said.
Considered the Bulldogs dialed in Friday in their Class 3A regional semifinal against Centennial. Starting pitcher Zach Courson struck out five Chargers in his complete-game effort, but he mostly let his defense work behind him.
A defense that snuffed out Centennial’s best scoring opportunity in the fifth inning and secured the shutout for Courson in a 5-0 victory and sent M-S into the regional championship at noon Saturday against Bloomington in Mahomet.
“It starts with Chase,” M-S coach Nic DiFilippo said. “Chase has been a vacuum for us at third base. He’s been that way for three years for us at third base. He’s just been a stud.
“We have a ‘vacuum’ award. Someone wants to dethrone Chase, and I’m like, ‘Well, you’re going to have to work because Chase doesn’t miss many.’ He’s had one error in probably 60 chances the entire year. He’s been awesome.”
An actual vacuum won’t be awarded at the end of the Bulldogs’ season. There is a plaque, though, for the team’s best defensive player. It’s Wagers’ to lose, and he buoyed his candidacy with four more putouts Friday against Centennial.
“I’ve been pretty solid defensively all year, made a couple good plays,” Wagers said. “That’s just what they nicknamed me — ‘The Vacuum.’ ... (Courson’s) been that guy this year. He gets all the groundballs. He had his curveball and slider working, and that makes it a lot easier.”
Courson had to defend his position twice Friday. The first was the most significant. Centennial had loaded the bases with a leadoff single by Cal Meyers, a one-out walk to Braxton Gladney and another single by Haneef Eiermann. TJ Easter ripped an 0-1 offering up the middle, but Courson was able to field it cleanly for the rare 1-2-3 double play, getting Meyers out at home and Easter at first to end the inning.
“Our leadoff guy hits a screamer right back at the pitcher, who made a great play,” Centennial coach Sam Flowers said. “That’s how baseball is. ... We hit the ball hard. We’ve seen Zach before and Zach’s a great pitcher, but we were kind of geared up for him. The balls that we did put in play, they made some great plays.”
The inning-ending double play Courson started is a play the Bulldogs regularly practice. That’s especially true when they’re forced indoors, so rather often this spring.
“The kids get sick of it, but we do that bases loaded comebacker all the time,” DiFilippo said. “It’s a big situation, and there it was in the fifth inning to get us out of a jam and end the inning. I kid you not, we do that about every two days — especially when it rains and we’re inside.”
Four of the five runs M-S scored Friday came after the baserunner drew a walk off Centennial starter Brody Stonecipher. The fifth run scored came after an error by the Chargers. Brody Walters, Carter Selk, Mateo Casillas and Wagers all drove in one run apiece.
“If you’re going to be good, you’ve got to find a way to take advantage of mistakes when they give them to us,” DiFilippo said. “Stonecipher pitched well. He threw his breaking ball for a strike. We just found ways to put the ball in play and let them help us a little.”