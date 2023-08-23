CHAMPAIGN — Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Central have gotten familiar starting the volleyball season as opening opponents. Tuesday marked the third straight occasion. Also a third straight win for the Bulldogs.
Tuesday’s came with less drama. M-S squeaked out last year’s victory, with each set decided by four points or fewer. This year’s win was more convincing for the Bulldogs in a 25-17, 25-13 sweep.
Both squads have lofty expectations after finishing undefeated in conference play in 2022. M-S went 12-0 to win the Apollo Conference, and Central’s 10-0 record was tops in the Big 12.
Squaring off Tuesday was a gauge for both teams on where they stand at the beginning of the season. What’s good and what still needs improvement.
“It’s a lot of fun,” M-S coach Stan Bergman said. “It’s always good to be able to measure yourself against good competition.”
Defending News-Gazette all-area player of the year Avery Allen paced the Bulldogs with seven kills, an ace and a block while Ellis Barker added six kills and three digs and Ellie Dallas chipped in eight assists.
Central took the early lead in the first with a 3-0 run to start the match and led 5-2 before watching M-S mount an 8-1 run that would not be relinquished.
Before the Bulldogs could take off, the Maroons started off the first set on a 3-0 run. The Maroons led 5-2 before watching the Bulldogs go on an 8-1 run and take a lead that would not be relinquished despite a 6-1 run that generated a “Let’s Go Central” chant from the Maroons faithful.
M-S used another significant run early in the second set to finish off the sweep. The Bulldogs (1-0) will follow up Tuesday’s win with their home opener Thursday against Danville. Central (0-1) will play at St. Thomas More on Thursday.