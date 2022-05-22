BLOOMINGTON — The rain that swept through central Illinois on Saturday claimed most of the second half of Mahomet-Seymour’s Class 2A girls’ soccer regional championship match with Bloomington.
In all likelihood, the Purple Raiders were probably happy to see the storm clouds roll in shortly after the second half began. M-S was already up 6-0 with its potent attack thriving, and that was the final margin when the match was called because of the weather.
“We play real well on turf (at Bloomington) and were able to possess real well and work the ball on the ground conservatively throughout the day,” M-S coach Jeremy Davis said. “Our kids did a real good job of winning it out of the midfield.”
Top-seeded M-S (19-2) already had Saturday’s match against sixth-seeded Bloomington well in hand with a two-goal lead just 15 minutes after kickoff, similar to the way they jumped all over Lincoln in the regional semifinal on Wednesday. That type of early advantage negated any attempt Bloomington might have made to try and keep it close to compete with Cayla Koerner and the Bulldogs.
“The girls are coming out with a lot of energy and trying to set a tone immediately,” Davis said. “It doesn’t let (the opponent) hang around and makes it difficult to play a tight one when you’re already playing from behind.”
Koerner finished with four goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs. Brea Benson added one goal and one assist, and senior Kamryn Frost finished off what ultimately became a 6-0 win with a goal off a free kick just before the halftime horn.
“We get a foul right outside the box,” Davis said. “(Frost) takes the free kick from about 25 (yards) out with two seconds on the clock instead of Cayla and nails it.”
M-S moves on to face Rochester at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of two sectional semifinal matches taking place that night in Chatham.
“We played Rochester real close the first time,” Davis said. The Bulldogs beat the Rockets 3-2 on April 18. “That will take something pretty special to beat them. … They’ve been a real good group of listening at practice. We give them things to work on and they’re very receptive. That’s where we get to where we are.”