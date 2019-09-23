Listen to this article
Mahomet-Seymour's Grant Coleman takes a pass while being guarded by Lincoln's Kaden Frobe at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

MAHOMET — Grant Coleman’s summer involvement with the Champaign-based NCAA College Basketball Academy indicated a promising on-court future could be in the cards.

The Mahomet-Seymour senior now is seeing that play out in living color.

Coleman has committed to the Division I Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers, reported Monday by City/Suburban Hoops Report publisher Joe Henricksen.

“Obviously really exciting for us,” second-year M-S boys’ basketball coach Ryan Bosch said, “when a kid gets to fulfill something you’ve seen him work really hard for.”

The 6-foot-7 forward Coleman is a reigning News-Gazette All-Area second teamer. He averaged 20.6 points — the second-best mark locally — 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the 12-17 Bulldogs last season.

“He’s a highly-skilled guy that can sort of stretch the floor for (Milwaukee), and that’s become more and more of a priority at the next level,” Bosch said. “That was where ... a lot of programs really started to see his value.”

Coleman is the first male D-I hoopster out of M-S since Christian Romine went to Texas-El Paso in 2015 before later transferring to Illinois State.

“It’s nice to see a new generation (of Bulldogs) have somebody that they can live up to,” Bosch said.

* * *

ORIGINAL STORY BEGINS HERE (By Scott Richey)

MAHOMET — Grant Coleman made good use of his invitation to the NCAA College Basketball Academy in July on the Illinois campus. The Mahomet-Seymour senior didn't have an offer heading into the camp, but he got a chance to show off his game in front of plenty of Division I coaches.

A couple took notice. Coleman landed offers from Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State in early August, and the 6-foot-7 forward committed to Milwaukee on Monday afternoon according to City/Suburban Hoops Report's Joe Henricksen.

Coleman averaged 20.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs finished the year 12-17 and lost in the Class 3A regional semifinals.

