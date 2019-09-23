MAHOMET — Grant Coleman made good use of his invitation to the NCAA College Basketball Academy in July on the Illinois campus. The Mahomet-Seymour senior didn't have an offer heading into the camp, but he got a chance to show off his game in front of plenty of Division I coaches.
A couple took notice. Coleman landed offers from Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State in early August, and the 6-foot-7 forward committed to Milwaukee on Monday afternoon according to City/Suburban Hoops Report's Joe Henricksen.
Coleman averaged 20.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs finished the year 12-17 and lost in the Class 3A regional semifinals.