Mahomet-Seymour's Grant Coleman takes a pass while being guarded by Lincoln's Kaden Frobe at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

MAHOMET — Grant Coleman made good use of his invitation to the NCAA College Basketball Academy in July on the Illinois campus. The Mahomet-Seymour senior didn't have an offer heading into the camp, but he got a chance to show off his game in front of plenty of Division I coaches.

A couple took notice. Coleman landed offers from Milwaukee and Southeast Missouri State in early August, and the 6-foot-7 forward committed to Milwaukee on Monday afternoon according to City/Suburban Hoops Report's Joe Henricksen.

Coleman averaged 20.6 points and 5.7 rebounds last season for Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs finished the year 12-17 and lost in the Class 3A regional semifinals.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

