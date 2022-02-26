BLOOMINGTON — Three wins in the first four matches staked Mahomet-Seymour to an early lead in its Class 2A state dual team quarterfinal match against Brother Rice, and the Bulldogs finished strong for a 49-25 victory. Mahomet-Seymour will face Deerfield in Saturday’s semifinal round at Grossinger Motors Arena.
Gage Decker opened the quarterfinal dual with a pinfall victory in 4 minutes, 50 seconds at 132 pounds and was soon followed by Tallen Pawlak’s 8-1 decision at 138 pounds. The next two Mahomet-Seymour wins came via pinfall, with Braeden Heinold winning in 3:21 at 152 pounds and Ethan Grindley in 4:15 at 170 pounds.
Brennan Houser put in the work at 195 pounds for the Bulldogs for a 12-3 major decision. That win was followed by three more pinfall victories by Mateo Casillas in 2:34 at 220 pounds, Camden Harms in 3:56 at 285 pounds and Caden Hatton in just 10 seconds at 106 pounds before the last three matches were forfeited.
Class 1A
Unity 41, Vandalia 30. Unity won eight of the 11 contested bouts before forfeiting the final three with a dual team quarterfinal win already assured against Vandalia. Unity fell behind early against the Vandals, dropping the first two matches, but the Rockets rallied for the decisive victory that secured a showdown with Yorkville Christian in Saturday’s semifinals.
Tavius Hosley got the scoring started for Unity with a lightning quick 12-second pinfall at 145 pounds. It was the first of five pinball victories for the Rockets against Vandalia, with Braxton Manuel winning in 5:57 at 152 pounds, Oran Varela notching a win in 1:36 at 220 pounds, Karson Richardson going quick for a 35-second win at 285 pounds and Joey Young pulling off a 1:43 victory at 106 pounds.
Unity also won two matches by major decision and a third by simple decision. Nick Nosler posted a 16-5 win at 195 pounds, Grant Albaugh had an 11-0 shutout at 182 pounds and Kyus Root won 7-0 at 170 pounds.
Yorkville Christian 63, Ridgeview/Lexington 12. Ridgeview/Lexington found itself trailing by 45 points before it won its first match in Friday’s dual team quarterfinal, and that was too large a deficit to overcome in the loss to Yorkville Christian. Evan Antonio won at 220 pound for Ridgeview/Lexington in a 29-second pinfall victory. The co-op Mustangs’ only other win came via forfeit at 113 pounds.