FISHER — Carrick MacDonald laughs when it’s pointed out that a quick Google search brings up no connections between he and high school football in the state of Illinois.
“I don’t have any ties,” MacDonald said. “I ended up here (because) I saw an ad online, actually.”
But there’s another reason MacDonald knew of Fisher football, a program he now oversees after being hired as its head coach last month.
“I was familiar with Fisher due to their helmet challenge,” MacDonald said. “That’s the Bunnie helmet school.”
It sure is.
The team became famous a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, when then-coach Jake Palmer entered its headgear in a statewide competition to determine the most unique design among all Illinois football squads.
The white helmet with a large, orange, mean-looking rabbit on its front and small carrot stickers scattered around was deemed the Illinois Helmet Challenge champion. It then went on to compete in the National Helmet Tournament.
The latter contest also included an entry from Louisiana’s Loyola College Prep, which claimed alumnus MacDonald as its defensive coordinator at that point.
Now the 27-year-old MacDonald is trying his hand as a head coach for the first time in his sideline career.
“I did some more research, and everything that Fisher stands for I align myself with,” MacDonald said. “I thought it would be a great fit.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity. ... It takes a lot to bet on someone who doesn’t have any ties to the community. They put a lot of trust and faith in me. I’m doing everything I can to make sure it’s worth it.”
MacDonald replaces Palmer, who stepped down as the Bunnies’ football leader following the fall 2021 season, his sixth campaign at the helm, to focus on his role as Fisher Grade School principal.
Fisher went 26-28 during that tenure, including a pair of eight-win slates that tied for the most single-season victories in program history.
The Bunnies also won a pair of Class 1A postseason games during this span.
“Words cannot express how excited I am,” MacDonald said. “Everyone dreams about being a head football coach, but to be almost 28 years old and be a head football coach, it’s surreal. And this is an unbelievable place to start.”
MacDonald, a social studies/history teacher, is a native of Scranton, Pa., who initially attended college at Penn State. He transferred to Mississippi State and began his high school football coaching career within that state in 2015. He’s also previously coached in Louisiana.
“I wanted to make an impact in the world,” said MacDonald, who played football at Louisiana’s Loyola College Prep before hanging up the cleats upon entering college. “Steer the next generation in the right direction and be a positive role model.”
MacDonald is in Champaign County and has started working with the Bunnies’ athletes. He briefly spent time living with Palmer while waiting to move into his new home.
“He’s been nothing but unbelievably open and very helpful,” MacDonald said of Palmer. “Being an outsider to the state and the community, he’s given me a lay of the land and been a huge resource.”
Fisher is coming off a challenging fall 2021 season, in which the Bunnies posted a 1-8 record. Their roster contained seven seniors as opposed to 10 freshmen.
“Our message this offseason has been challenging our athletes to go 1-0,” MacDonald said. “If we focus on doing our jobs and getting small victories, everybody’s individual small victories will allow us to have a big victory on Friday night.
“The kids at our offseason workouts are some of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever been around with the commitment to football. Coach Palmer has done an unbelievable job here, and it’s big shoes to fill.”
When asked about his mentality toward his sports-related profession, MacDonald said “there’s never going to be a question if I’m coaching or not, because you’ll be able to hear me or see me.”
“Lots of energy,” he said. “I’ve always coached tough football teams, and I believe you can still be tough as a team while providing a positive experience.”
MacDonald is adjusting to the reality Illinois’ high school footballers faced across 2020 and 2021, in seeing one shortened season and one complete campaign placed nearly back-to-back in a condensed timeline in response to the pandemic.
“That’s wild, and I think some of the kids just need small victories to reinstall some confidence,” MacDonald said. “I want to see who’s going to step up immediately and who’s going to compete.”
MacDonald considers himself a film junkie, saying he’s viewed a “disgusting amount” as it pertains to his new team. He’ll also utilize the assistant coaching services of Doug Ingold as offensive coordinator and Jeff Palmer as special teams coordinator.
Ingold also is the Fisher boys’ basketball coach, and Palmer — Jake’s father — is continuing in a role he previously held with the football program. MacDonald said a search is ongoing for other assistants to fill out his staff.
For all of the changes coming to Bunnies football under new leadership, MacDonald said one element of the club won’t be altered.
“The helmets will be staying the same,” he said with a laugh.