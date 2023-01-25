HOOPESTON — Carrick MacDonald is the new coach of the Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football program, he confirmed to The News-Gazette on Wednesday.
MacDonald said his appointment to serve as the Cornjerkers' coach was approved last week as well.
MacDonald oversaw the Fisher football team earlier this school year, his first season with the Bunnies, after moving from Louisiana to take that role. Fisher wound up contesting a junior varsity-only schedule, because of low athlete turnout and safety concerns for the participating players.
MacDonald replaces Matthew Leskis, who coached HA/A-P football for the last four seasons. The Cornjerkers compiled an 8-25 record in that time, including the squad's first IHSA postseason berth since 1993 courtesy a 5-4 regular-season ledger in the fall of 2021.