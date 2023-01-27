FISHER — It didn’t take long for Carrick MacDonald to begin making coaching connections in east central Illinois last year after he arrived in Fisher from Louisiana.
He cites Paxton-Buckley-Loda football coach Josh Pritchard and Mahomet-Seymour football coach Jon Adkins as two especially helpful individuals.
Another person MacDonald quickly bonded with: Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football coach Matthew Leskis.
“I got to know Coach Leskis a little bit through 7-on-7 in the summer,” MacDonald said. “Whenever I saw that he had left, I reached out and said, ‘Thanks for helping me out, being a newcomer to the state.’ I asked him a little bit about the job and didn’t think much of it.”
MacDonald wasn’t actively seeking a new position upon hearing that Leskis had stepped away from the Cornjerkers, a move Hoopeston Area athletic director Nathan Burkowski said was made so Leskis could take a job closer to family.
After all, MacDonald had spent the back half of 2022 trying to guide Fisher football through a junior varsity-only schedule and get it back on the footing required to contest a varsity season.
“A week (after talking to Leskis) I got an email from Nate Burkowski asking if I’d be interested in an interview,” MacDonald said, “and I got the job.”
MacDonald will begin coaching the Cornjerkers’ football cooperative beginning with the 2023 season. He replaces Leskis, who put together an 8-25 record in four seasons that included the program’s first IHSA postseason appearance — a 2021 Class 3A berth — since 1993.
HA/A-P finished 0-14 across Leskis’ first two seasons but racked up eight wins in the next two seasons.
“Leaving Fisher is not easy, by any means. It is hard despite this year,” MacDonald said. “It was made very clear to me at Hoopeston that they want to be successful, which kind of drew me to really sit down and think about it.
“The little bit of success they’ve found recently has got everybody hungry. ... Mr. Burkowski made it very clear Hoopeston wants to be good, and they’re going to do whatever I need to be successful.”
MacDonald also will teach physical education at Hoopeston Area.
He’ll have a significantly larger pool of students to draw athletes from while directing the Cornjerkers. The IHSA lists Hoopeston Area’s enrollment at 320 and Armstrong-Potomac’s at 133, while Fisher’s enrollment is listed at 182.
“The key to success is figuring out how best to use their athletes,” MacDonald said. “The co-op is something that sticks out to me. I definitely want to get some more kids out from Armstrong than there has been in the past. When we saw them in 7-on-7, they had unbelievable athletes. Coach Leskis did a great job over there.”
MacDonald accepted Fisher’s football coaching job in May 2022 while living and working in Louisiana. He replaced Jake Palmer, who resigned the role earlier that year after six seasons to focus upon his duties as the principal at Fisher Grade School. The Bunnies reached the playoffs in three straight seasons under Palmer in 2017, 2018 and 2019, winning 1A first-round playoff games in both 2018 and 2019.
By late July and early August, however, MacDonald was discussing Fisher opting to field only a JV team amid low athlete turnout and safety concerns for the participating players.
MacDonald also was hospitalized last October with a heart condition. He said he’s “doing well” in that regard while continuing to meet with a cardiologist about the matter.
“It was the right decision to go ahead and (play a JV schedule), but to get the rug pulled out from under me was hard,” MacDonald said. “You don’t want to leave after a year. Nobody really plans on that. But when you have to have your wife fill in at practice for a scout team because you don’t have enough kids, you have to look at things from my perspective.
“At the end of the day, any time someone gives you the keys to their program, you’re appreciative. And I’m thankful for the opportunity. ... The group we have (at Fisher) is special. There’s just not enough of them right now.”