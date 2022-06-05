CHAMPAIGN — The end-of-season team meetings tend to linger for a bit.
Rightfully so. All the moments from the past three-plus months — from tryouts, practices, rainouts, games, bus rides and more — can run through the minds of the players and coaches in the matter of mere minutes.
The Mahomet-Seymour baseball team gathered in the grass in short right field on a sunny and warm Saturday afternoon at Spalding Park, not long after Chatham Glenwood celebrated a 7-4 win against the Bulldogs in a Class 3A sectional championship game.
Individual hugs from the players to M-S coach Nic DiFilippo and his staff ensued. Quick pats on the back followed. Short, emotional conversations happened among those dressed in orange jersey tops and white pants.
To get the Bulldogs so close to winning a sectional title for the first time since 2000, only for a disastrous first inning to unravel all those hopes and dreams of an even longer postseason run, is bound to leave players and coaches with lumps in their throats.
“I’m definitely going to remember the Class of 2022,” said Blake Wolters, holding back tears. The M-S junior is committed to play baseball at Purdue, was the top pitcher for M-S all spring and threw a complete game during Thursday evening’s sectional semifinal win against Springfield to get the Bulldogs into the Sweet 16. “They set great examples for our program. Just the way that they handled themselves is just phenomenal. I just want to follow in their footsteps.”
Chatham (31-7) never trailed in securing its ninth sectional title in program history, taking advantage of a big first inning to advance and face Triad (33-5) at 6 p.m. Monday in a Decatur Super-Sectional game.
The Bulldogs (27-6) won’t get the chance to play on the turf at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus on Monday night after DiFilippo used three pitchers to get out of the top of the first. By the time the trio of M-S pitchers had thrown a combined 43 pitches to 11 Chatham batters, the Titans held a 5-0 lead.
“First inning from hell,” DiFilippo said. “We did things we haven’t done all year.”
Senior Zach Courson started on the mound for M-S, but the right-hander gave up four hits and walked one, leaving with a 3-0 deficit with two outs in the inning. Evan Ruzich relieved Courson, with the senior right-hander hitting a batter and walking two, prompting DiFilippo to use left-hander Mateo Casillas. The junior wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam by inducing a groundball to third baseman Chase Wagers, but the Titans had set the tone.
“When we’ve gotten some run support early in the first inning,” Chatham coach Casey Erickson said, “we’re tough to beat because we’ve got some pretty good arms on the mound.”
Like Parker Detmers.
The hard-throwing junior right-hander is a Louisville commit and the younger brother of current Los Angeles Angels starter Reid Detmers, who threw Major League Baseball’s second no-hitter this season last month. The younger Detmers kept M-S in check, striking out 12 in 6 2/3 innings.
“His fastball is great,” Wolters said. “When he threw his off-speed pitch for a strike, that was really hard to handle. He’s a great pitcher, obviously. He just had our number.”
But the Bulldogs didn’t wilt under the heat, even with Chatham holding a comfortable 7-1 lead after five innings. An RBI single to right field by senior catcher Brayden Smith trimmed the Bulldogs’ deficit to 7-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, putting runners on first and third with no outs.
“I started choking up on the bat to keep quick hands,” said Smith, who finished 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. “I knew I had to trust myself against this guy because he can spot it up real well.”
Detmers did against the next three batters he faced, ending a quality scoring opportunity for the Bulldogs by leaving runners stranded on the corners by getting three quick outs.
The Bulldogs — who ultimately stranded seven runners on base in the game — put together their best offensive inning in their last inning together this season, though.
“It’s something we pride ourselves in,” DiFilippo said. “We never give up. We always fight back.”
Senior center fielder Jaedon Lager beat out an infield single to lead off the bottom of the seventh and came home to score on a triple to center field by Wolters that made it 7-3. Wolters had struck out in his first three at-bats against Detmers before lining a hit up the middle that bounced over the head of Chatham center fielder Tyler Marconi and rolled all the way to the fence.
“I actually had a decent at-bat for the first time in the game,” Wolters said. “I saw a few pitches, got deep in the count and just got a pitch I could drive.”
M-S junior Carter Johnson cut the Titans’ lead to 7-4 on an RBI groundout, ending Detmers’ day on the mound. But all Chatham left-handed reliever Eli Curtis needed was two pitches to retire Smith on a solidly hit fly ball to right field for the final out.
The Bulldogs will lose eight seniors from the program. But the expectations of success they’ll leave will carry on, DiFilippo said, after helping M-S win back-to-back regional titles for the first time in school history.
It’s why DiFilippo and his players didn’t want the final team meeting of the season to end.
“You can’t even put it into words really, how much the seniors mean,” DiFillippo said, trying his best to stifle any tears. “Our seniors do it the right way, and that’s what we want.”
Smith echoed the sentiment, even knowing he had played his last game in an M-S uniform.
“I’m extremely proud of how our team came this far this season,” he said. “I’m going to look back at this season probably for the rest of my life.”