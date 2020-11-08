CHILLICOTHE — Neal Garrison knew in 2018 and 2019 that his Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country squad needed a little more time to reach its full potential.
The Bulldogs took a big step toward their ceiling on Saturday.
Juniors Kyle Nofziger and Joseph Scheele finished inside the top 30 at the unsanctioned Division II state meet held at Three Sisters Park, guiding M-S’s club — the Mahomet Seymour Distance Program — to second place in the 21-team field.
This event was put on by ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois after the IHSA canceled its state series in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had some guys returning who were good kids and strong workers, so we knew we had a chance to be up there,” said Garrison, whose boys notched 11th at last year’s IHSA Class 2A state meet. “We weren’t 100 percent sure where we were. But they probably surprised a lot of people.”
Nofziger landed in 18th place with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 38.50 seconds, and Scheele wasn’t far behind with a 27th-place clocking of 16:51.49. Sophomore Hayden Grotelueschen added a top-50 effort (42nd, 17:14.31) for the Bulldogs.
“They’re a solid young team, and they’ve got some experience now at the higher level,” Garrison said, “so hopefully that pays off for future.”
The M-S girls, racing under the banner Mahomet Seymour Cross Country Club Girls, wound up in 14th place out of 20 programs in their our Division I field.
Junior Elizabeth Sims led the way with a 26th-place output of 19:57.83. Junior Klein Powell was next-best in 53rd (20:39.63).