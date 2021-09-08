Listen to this article

Mahomet-Seymour football has jumped into the Associated Press voters' Class 5A conversation.

The latest high school football poll was released Wednesday afternoon — one day later than usual because of Labor Day — and included seven local programs.

This marks the first inclusion of the season for Jon Adkin's Bulldogs (2-0), who host Class 4A No. 7 Mt. Zion at 7 p.m. Friday in M-S's home opener.

Below is the complete poll, as voted upon by a panel that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Naperville Central (3)(2-0)744
2. Maine South (3)(2-0)725
3. Chicago (Marist) (2)(2-0)683
4. Gurnee Warren(1-1)451
5. Naperville Neuqua Valley(2-0)426
6. Lincoln-Way East(1-1)412
(tie) Glenbard West(2-0)417
8. Bolingbrook(2-0)238
9. Homewood-Flossmoor(2-0)1510
10. Hinsdale Central(1-1)5NR
 

Others receiving votes: Lockport 4, O'Fallon 4, Oswego East 4, South Elgin 1, New Trier 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (8)(2-0)892
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)(2-0)811
3. Brother Rice(2-0)693
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(1-1)586
5. Wheaton North(1-1)564
6. St. Charles North(2-0)435
7. Batavia(2-0)417
8. Hersey(2-0)2410
9. Prospect(2-0)14T8
10. Pekin(2-0)7NR
 

Others receiving votes: Normal Community 5, Buffalo Grove 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Hononegah 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cary-Grove (9)(2-0)901
2. Kankakee(2-0)726
3. Crete-Monee(1-1)662
4. Lemont(2-0)569
5. Springfield(2-0)487
6. Crystal Lake Central(2-0)438
7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(2-0)31NR
8. Washington(1-1)183
9. Lake Forest(1-1)154
10. Kenwood(2-0)12NR
 

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 9, Rockford Boylan 8, Chicago (Simeon) 6, Vernon Hills 5, Lisle (Benet) 5, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Carmel 3, Belvidere North 2, Wauconda 1, Chatham Glenwood 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (7)(2-0)791
2. Rochester (1)(1-1)712
3. Oak Park (Fenwick)(2-0)606
4. Providence(1-1)364
5. Marion(2-0)358
6. Mascoutah(2-0)3310
7. Peoria(1-1)253
8. Sycamore(1-1)239
9. Morris(2-0)19NR
10. Metamora(2-0)14NR
(tie) Glenbard South(2-0)14NR
 

Others receiving votes: Sterling 11, Chicago (Morgan Park) 7, Aurora (Marmion) 5, Mahomet-Seymour 4, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 2, Decatur MacArthur 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (9)(2-0)901
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(2-0)802
3. Richmond-Burton(2-0)703
4. Quincy Notre Dame(2-0)604
5. St. Francis(1-1)566
6. Genoa-Kingston(2-0)385
7. Mt. Zion(2-0)318
8. Coal City(1-1)229
9. Murphysboro(2-0)1710
10. Chicago (Phillips)(0-2)127
 

Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 8, Stillman Valley 4, Harrisburg 3, Cahokia 2, Dixon 1, Taylorville 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (4)(2-0)751
2. Princeton (4)(2-0)712
3. Monticello(2-0)613
4. Unity(2-0)454
5. Williamsville(1-1)415
6. Montini(1-1)40T9
7. Byron(2-0)336
8. Farmington(2-0)317
9. Mt. Carmel(2-0)21T9
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda(2-0)9NR
 

Others receiving votes: Reed-Custer 5, Nashville 3, Durand 2, Peotone 1, Carlinville 1, Wheaton Academy 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (5)(2-0)751
2. IC Catholic (3)(2-0)713
3. Maroa-Forsyth(2-0)682
4. Breese Mater Dei(2-0)534
5. Downs Tri-Valley(2-0)386
6. Bismarck-Henning(2-0)36T7
(tie) Rockridge(1-1)369
8. Pana(2-0)2310
9. Sterling Newman(1-1)145
10. Rushville-Industry(2-0)8NR
 

Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 6, Tremont 5, Clifton Central 3, Knoxville 3, Athens 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Moweaqua Central A&M (3)(2-0)75T1
2. Lena-Winslow (5)(2-0)73T1
3. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(2-0)533
4. Fulton(2-0)45T4
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)(2-0)45T4
6. Cumberland(2-0)378
7. Aurora Christian(2-0)33T9
8. Camp Point Central(2-0)25T9
9. Carrollton(1-1)15NR
10. St. Bede(2-0)8NR
 

Others receiving votes: Winchester West Central 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Tuscola 5, Forreston 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Galena 2, Ottawa Marquette 2, Hope Academy 1.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

