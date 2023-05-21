MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer wasted little time securing its second consecutive class 2A regional championship and its sixth in the last seven years on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Paislee Welge scored the first of her two goals just 2 minutes, 57 seconds into the first half to set the tone for the second-seeded Bulldogs’ 5-0 victory against fifth-seeded Centennial at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School.
“We scored early just to maybe take a little bit of the pressure out of the game,” Mahomet-Seymour coach Jeremy Davis said. “I think it went kind of how we wanted. We got the seniors to play a ton of time, last time on their home field, so I think that’s a great side thing.”
Welge’s first goal deflected off the iron on the right side of the goal before nearly hitting the post on the other side of the net.
That followed a shot from Emma Dallas that hit the crossbar above Chargers goalkeeper Emma Shields 40 seconds earlier.
Dallas scored the first of her two goals with 31:29 remaining in the first half as the Bulldogs’ early attack kept the ball in Centennial territory for an overwhelming majority of the opening frame.
“I think, honestly, our energy in this game was just really good,” Welge said. “We really were out to kind of kill the win there. In warmups, I was banging it in the back of the net, really going strong, had to really get the mentality the first part of the game so I think that really motivated my first goal.”
The second strike from Welge came with 19:19 remaining in the first half, at which point Centennial’s offense began to pick up the pace.
Peyton Kaiser attacked the box with 7:30 left in the half to set up a two-minute stretch in which the Chargers (7-7-4) nearly found a goal before the Bulldogs (13-5-3) cleared the ball and entered halftime with a 3-0 lead.
“I think we had a great season,” Kaiser said. “I think we really put all we could into this game and played our hearts out to the fullest we could.”
Welge assisted on a goal from Abby Bunting 12 minutes into the second half before Dallas dealt the final blow with five minutes remaining to cement the final result.
A stout defensive effort behind the scoring led to the Bulldogs’ seventh shutout of the season.
“I knew when it (came to the) defensive line that someone had my back and I had their back,” Bulldogs senior Kallie Stutsman said. “We were just a team. We didn’t want any balls to go through.”
Centennial was unable to mount an offensive response in the second half as the Bulldogs continued to control the flow of play.
Shields, however, responded with a number of key saves for the Chargers in the second half, including a save on a penalty kick from Bulldogs senior Shaelynn Standifer in which she tipped her attempt over the crossbar.
“Payton Kaiser and Jodi Domingo had a few chances up top in that second half,” Centennial coach Thair Al-Saqri said. “I think we were able to finally see where those little missing pieces where we need to break them down are.
“(Mahomet) played really well, played very tough together and with teams like Mahomet that have such a great defense, you build from the back up and that’s exactly what Mahomet has done.”
Saturday’s victory marked Mahomet-Seymour’s 11th regional championship in program history. The Bulldogs will play Chatham Glenwood at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Normal West in a sectional semifinal match as they seek their first sectional title in program history.
“If we just leave everything we have out there that, that’s all we can say,” Bulldogs senior Janel Straub said. “If we don’t win, we left everything out there. If we do win, we’re going to have a huge celebration.”