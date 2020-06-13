MAHOMET — It’s almost entirely an indoor project.
Save for one portion.
Renovations to the Mahomet-Seymour High School fieldhouse have been happening since late March.
They center around interior aspects — painting, flooring, insulation replacement, locker room work and wall graphics.
But one of the fieldhouse’s outdoor elements also needs a touch-up.
“We’ve actually got to replace a few exterior siding panels on the outside because ... we set our (indoor) shot put ring up right here,” said Bulldogs athletic director Matt Hensley, pointing to the building’s northwest corner. “But we’ve had Dani Bunch and Jason Seaman and some of those other kids (like recent three-time state throwing champion Hunter Hendershot) ... that could actually throw it from here above the concrete wall, and it dented the siding from the inside out.
“Needless to say, we’ll find someplace else to put that ring.”
That monument to dominant M-S shot put and discus hurlers may be going away, but there’s plenty for the Bulldogs’ remaining and upcoming high school athletes to be happy about when it comes to the fieldhouse attached to their gymnasium.
The 20-year-old fieldhouse is getting an overhaul as part of a school district project, with Hensley noting some funding also came from the Mahomet-Seymour Educational Foundation and prep athletic boosters club.
“This project has kind of been in the works since last year,” said Hensley, who is preparing for his 15th year as the M-S athletic director. “We were able to finally pull the trigger on it this year, and so now we’re off and running.
“I wasn’t here when the building was built, but I’ve seen the building get an awful lot of use over the last 15 years that I’ve been here. It’s nice to give it a facelift, and it’s so beneficial for both our programs here at the high school, as well as the community to have this facility.”
Interestingly, the project’s timeline is ahead — not behind — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fieldhouse became unused nearly three months ago when the pandemic brought sports to a halt.
“With school going to remote learning, we think we gained maybe three weeks,” Hensley said. “I don’t know that we’ll hit the scheduled Aug. 10 start of (IHSA) fall practices, but I don’t know if fall practices are going to start in August, either.”
Whenever kids are able to return to the fieldhouse, they’ll see a facility flush with changes.
Essentially the only items not being altered are the wall-based scoreboards and basketball backboards — though an adjustment was made to the way in which the latter will be raised and lowered, now done with the simple push of a button. New curtains also were purchased to surround and separate the fieldhouse gymnasium’s two basketball courts.
A few painters were present in the fieldhouse Thursday, working on a second coat of “aloof” gray that spreads across the walls. The ceiling now is black, the beams underneath the roof are a bright M-S orange and the doors are “peppercorn” gray.
Those gray walls soon will be adorned with graphics:
— The words “Mahomet-Seymour High School,” colored orange and navy, along the west wall’s base;
— The words “Bulldog Pride,” colored orange and navy, above several of the east wall’s doors, with a large Bulldog emblem directly to the words’ left;
— The orange and navy M-S logo, with a Bulldog in the middle, centered on the north wall;
— The words “Home Of The MSHS Bulldogs,” colored orange and navy, along the south wall above the weight room’s door and windows, with an additional orange-and-navy banner reading “Jim Risley Weight Room” in orange lettering directly above the weight room door, named in honor of the longtime Bulldogs wrestling assistant coach who is in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame.
Flooring is the last aspect that will be handled. The basketball courts will be clothed with rubberized sheeting that, to the naked eye, looks like traditional hardwood. The surrounding rubber track will change only in color, from all navy to alternating navy and gray lanes.
Two adjoining locker rooms — one for football, wrestling and boys’ track and field, the other for girls’ basketball and softball — already are being worked on as well.
“We sanded down and repainted all these lockers (blue),” Hensley said. “We did some HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) work as it relates to shower areas. Some upgrades in the shower area and the floor and the ceiling. New ceiling tiles.
“These lockers were getting to be in pretty rough shape with 20 years’ worth of football pads being throw in them, and helmets.”
Perhaps those who used the fieldhouse pre-renovations won’t even recognize it when local and state health officials deem it safe to return.
Either way, it will continue to be a boon for the community.
“It gives us the capability to practice all of our basketball teams at one time and to have space for our cheerleading team and have space for our dance team,” Hensley said, “let our spring sports — baseball and softball and track — (practice inside) when the weather is bad outside. It’s just a huge advantage that we never take for granted.”