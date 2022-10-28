Four local teams are ranked and another three are receiving votes within the final Associated Press high school football poll of the 2022 season, which was released Friday.
Below is the complete poll — Class 8A through 1A — as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lincoln-Way East (6)
|(9-0)
|87
|2
|2. Loyola (3)
|(8-1)
|82
|1
|3. York
|(9-0)
|74
|3
|4. Glenbard West
|(8-1)
|59
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(8-1)
|42
|5
|6. O'Fallon
|(8-1)
|37
|7
|7. Maine South
|(7-2)
|35
|6
|8. Chicago (Marist)
|(6-3)
|22
|9
|9. Plainfield North
|(9-0)
|20
|8
|10. South Elgin
|(9-0)
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Palatine 9, Glenbrook South 7, Naperville North 6, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)
|(9-0)
|90
|1
|2. Hersey
|(9-0)
|77
|2
|3. Prospect
|(8-1)
|68
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(7-2)
|57
|4
|5. St. Charles North
|(8-1)
|52
|5
|6. Wheaton North
|(8-1)
|41
|7
|7. Pekin
|(9-0)
|38
|6
|8. Jacobs
|(8-1)
|27
|8
|9. Lake Zurich
|(8-1)
|20
|T9
|10. Batavia
|(6-3)
|10
|T9
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 6, Moline 6, Brother Rice 3.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (8)
|(7-2)
|83
|1
|2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)
|(9-0)
|80
|2
|3. Lemont
|(9-0)
|73
|3
|4. Crete-Monee
|(7-2)
|59
|5
|(tie) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|(8-1)
|59
|4
|6. Normal West
|(8-1)
|41
|7
|7. Grayslake North
|(8-1)
|27
|NR
|8. Chatham Glenwood
|(7-2)
|20
|NR
|9. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(7-2)
|15
|9
|10. Wauconda
|(7-1)
|14
|6
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Niles Notre Dame 5, Kenwood 3, Bremen 2, Centennial 1, Belvidere North 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sycamore (6)
|(9-0)
|87
|2
|2. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
|(9-0)
|76
|3
|3. Kankakee (2)
|(7-2)
|74
|1
|4. Highland
|(8-1)
|59
|5
|5. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|(8-1)
|55
|6
|6. Rockford Boylan
|(8-1)
|40
|8
|7. Peoria
|(8-1)
|39
|7
|8. Morris
|(7-2)
|25
|4
|9. Sterling
|(7-2)
|19
|9
|(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
|(5-4)
|19
|10
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8)
|(9-0)
|89
|1
|2. Richmond-Burton (1)
|(9-0)
|82
|2
|3. Rochester
|(8-1)
|64
|4
|3. Joliet Catholic
|(7-2)
|64
|5
|5. St. Francis
|(8-1)
|59
|3
|6. Carterville
|(9-0)
|43
|7
|7. Wheaton Academy
|(8-1)
|34
|8
|8. Macomb
|(9-0)
|21
|9
|9. Providence
|(5-4)
|18
|NR
|10. Rochelle
|(7-2)
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 3, Breese Central 3, Coal City 1, Columbia 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (9)
|(8-1)
|99
|1
|2. Reed-Custer (1)
|(9-0)
|90
|2
|3. Princeton
|(9-0)
|78
|3
|4. Byron
|(8-1)
|63
|4
|5. Prairie Central
|(9-0)
|57
|5
|6. Williamsville
|(8-1)
|46
|7
|7. Genoa-Kingston
|(7-2)
|31
|10
|8. Stillman Valley
|(8-1)
|26
|6
|9. Seneca
|(9-0)
|24
|8
|10. Mt. Carmel
|(8-1)
|21
|6
Others receiving votes: Unity 10, Benton 4, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. St. Teresa (9)
|(9-0)
|99
|1
|2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)
|(9-0)
|91
|2
|3. Wilmington
|(8-1)
|78
|3
|4. Bismarck-Henning
|(9-0)
|69
|4
|5. Rockridge
|(8-1)
|55
|5
|6. Pana
|(8-1)
|36
|8
|7. Shelbyville
|(8-1)
|24
|7
|8. Tri-Valley
|(7-2)
|23
|6
|9. Johnston City
|(9-0)
|21
|7
|(tie) Athens
|(7-2)
|21
|5
|(tie) North-Mac
|(8-1)
|21
|9
Others receiving votes: Nashville 5, Carmi White County 2, Knoxville 2, El Paso-Gridley 2, Mercer County 1.
Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (11)
|(9-0)
|110
|1
|2. Ridgeview
|(9-0)
|95
|2
|3. Hope Academy
|(9-0)
|87
|3
|4. Camp Point Central
|(9-0)
|79
|4
|5. Fulton
|(7-2)
|57
|6
|6. Ottawa Marquette
|(8-1)
|54
|8
|7. St. Bede
|(7-2)
|32
|NR
|8. Iroquois West
|(7-2)
|23
|NR
|9. Greenfield-Northwestern
|(8-1)
|21
|9
|10. Annawan-Wethersfield
|(7-2)
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14, Jacksonville Routt 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Abingdon 2, Cumberland 1.