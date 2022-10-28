Four local teams are ranked and another three are receiving votes within the final Associated Press high school football poll of the 2022 season, which was released Friday.

Below is the complete poll — Class 8A through 1A — as voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lincoln-Way East (6)(9-0)872
2. Loyola (3)(8-1)821
3. York(9-0)743
4. Glenbard West(8-1)594
5. Gurnee Warren(8-1)425
6. O'Fallon(8-1)377
7. Maine South(7-2)356
8. Chicago (Marist)(6-3)229
9. Plainfield North(9-0)208
10. South Elgin(9-0)1110

Others receiving votes: Palatine 9, Glenbrook South 7, Naperville North 6, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)(9-0)901
2. Hersey(9-0)772
3. Prospect(8-1)683
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(7-2)574
5. St. Charles North(8-1)525
6. Wheaton North(8-1)417
7. Pekin(9-0)386
8. Jacobs(8-1)278
9. Lake Zurich(8-1)20T9
10. Batavia(6-3)10T9

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 6, Moline 6, Brother Rice 3.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (8)(7-2)831
2. Chicago (Simeon) (1)(9-0)802
3. Lemont(9-0)733
4. Crete-Monee(7-2)595
(tie) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(8-1)594
6. Normal West(8-1)417
7. Grayslake North(8-1)27NR
8. Chatham Glenwood(7-2)20NR
9. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(7-2)159
10. Wauconda(7-1)146

Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Niles Notre Dame 5, Kenwood 3, Bremen 2, Centennial 1, Belvidere North 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sycamore (6)(9-0)872
2. Mahomet-Seymour (1)(9-0)763
3. Kankakee (2)(7-2)741
4. Highland(8-1)595
5. Chicago (Morgan Park)(8-1)556
6. Rockford Boylan(8-1)408
7. Peoria(8-1)397
8. Morris(7-2)254
9. Sterling(7-2)199
(tie) LaGrange Park (Nazareth)(5-4)1910

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 2.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8)(9-0)891
2. Richmond-Burton (1)(9-0)822
3. Rochester(8-1)644
3. Joliet Catholic(7-2)645
5. St. Francis(8-1)593
6. Carterville(9-0)437
7. Wheaton Academy(8-1)348
8. Macomb(9-0)219
9. Providence(5-4)18NR
10. Rochelle(7-2)12NR

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 3, Breese Central 3, Coal City 1, Columbia 1, Chicago (Phillips) 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (9)(8-1)991
2. Reed-Custer (1)(9-0)902
3. Princeton(9-0)783
4. Byron(8-1)634
5. Prairie Central(9-0)575
6. Williamsville(8-1)467
7. Genoa-Kingston(7-2)3110
8. Stillman Valley(8-1)266
9. Seneca(9-0)248
10. Mt. Carmel(8-1)216

Others receiving votes: Unity 10, Benton 4, Durand-Pecatonica 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. St. Teresa (9)(9-0)991
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)(9-0)912
3. Wilmington(8-1)783
4. Bismarck-Henning(9-0)694
5. Rockridge(8-1)555
6. Pana(8-1)368
7. Shelbyville(8-1)247
8. Tri-Valley(7-2)236
9. Johnston City(9-0)217
(tie) Athens(7-2)215
(tie) North-Mac(8-1)219

Others receiving votes: Nashville 5, Carmi White County 2, Knoxville 2, El Paso-Gridley 2, Mercer County 1.

Class 1A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (11)(9-0)1101
2. Ridgeview(9-0)952
3. Hope Academy(9-0)873
4. Camp Point Central(9-0)794
5. Fulton(7-2)576
6. Ottawa Marquette(8-1)548
7. St. Bede(7-2)32NR
8. Iroquois West(7-2)23NR
9. Greenfield-Northwestern(8-1)219
10. Annawan-Wethersfield(7-2)1510 

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14, Jacksonville Routt 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Abingdon 2, Cumberland 1.

  

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

