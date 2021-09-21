Listen to this article

Mahomet-Seymour football moved within one victory of IHSA postseason qualification via last Friday's 53-22 result against Lincoln.

Four days later, Jon Adkins' Bulldogs found themselves moving in a positive direction within the Associated Press rankings.

M-S is slotted 10th in the latest Class 5A poll, which was released Tuesday along with rankings for the other seven IHSA classes.

The Bulldogs (4-0) join fellow unbeatens Monticello, Unity and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in holding down a top-10 state rating as selected by the AP panel.

Below is the complete pre-Week 5 poll, selected by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (9)(4-0)901
2. Naperville Central(3-1)693
3. Naperville Neuqua Valley(4-0)625
4. Chicago (Marist)(3-1)522
5. Glenbard West(4-0)49T6
6. Gurnee Warren(3-1)444
7. Maine South(3-1)351
8. Lincoln-Way East(3-1)33T6
9. Bolingbrook(3-0)178
10. Lockport(4-0)12NR
(tie) O'Fallon(3-1)12NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Palatine 4, Glenbard East 3, Hinsdale Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Oswego East 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)(4-0)992
2. Brother Rice (1)(3-1)853
3. Batavia(4-0)804
4. Wheaton North(3-1)645
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(2-2)577
6. Hersey(4-0)506
7. Normal Community(4-0)37T9
8. Hononegah(4-0)23NR
9. Buffalo Grove(4-0)21NR
10. Wheaton Warrenville South(2-2)88

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 6, Libertyville 6, Prospect 5, Pekin 3, Collinsville 2, Moline 2, Geneva 2.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (9)(3-1)1063
2. Cary-Grove (2)(4-0)961
3. Kankakee(4-0)832
4. Crete-Monee(3-1)764
5. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge(4-0)697
6. Lemont(4-0)655
7. Kenwood(4-0)22NR
(tie) Lake Forest(3-1)2210
9. Wauconda(4-0)14NR
10. Oak Lawn Richards(3-1)10NR

Others receiving votes: Machesney Park Harlem 9, Chicago Simeon 8, Springfield 6, St. Ignatius 6, Vernon Hills 3, Belvidere North 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (10)(3-1)1001
2. Oak Park (Fenwick)(3-1)773
3. Providence(2-2)712
4. Mascoutah(4-0)675
5. Sycamore(3-1)556
6. Peoria(3-1)527
7. Morris(4-0)428
8. Metamora(4-0)35T10
9. Sterling(3-1)21NR
10. Mahomet-Seymour(4-0)15NR

Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, Glenbard South 3.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (12)(4-0)1201
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(3-1)1032
3. Richmond-Burton(4-0)923
4. St. Francis(3-1)874
5. Quincy Notre Dame(4-0)755
6. Chicago (Phillips)(2-2)478
7. Coal City(2-2)379
8. Genoa-Kingston(3-1)296
9. Mt. Zion(3-1)18T10
10. Stillman Valley(3-1)16NR

Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 12, Carterville 9, Hyde Park 6, Dixon 4, Murphysboro 2, Cahokia 1, Plano 1, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (7)(4-0)961
2. Princeton (3)(4-0)892
3. Monticello(4-0)793
4. Unity(4-0)624
5. Williamsville(4-0)605
6. Byron(4-0)566
7. Farmington(4-0)377
8. Mt. Carmel(4-0)318
9. Montini(1-3)139
10. Reed-Custer(4-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Durand 8, Wheaton Academy 3, Benton 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Nashville 1, Carlinville 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7)(4-0)971
2. IC Catholic (3)(4-0)882
3. Maroa-Forsyth(4-0)823
4. Breese Mater Dei(4-0)714
5. Tri-Valley(4-0)566
6. Bismarck-Henning(4-0)547
7. Pana(4-0)408
8. Rushville-Industry(4-0)2210
9. Knoxville(4-0)18NR
10. Rockridge(2-2)65
(tie) Sterling Newman(2-2)69

Others receiving votes: Clifton Central 5, Athens 3, Tremont 2, Bishop McNamara 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (9)(4-0)901
2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(4-0)73T2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M(3-1)71T2
4. Winchester West Central(4-0)399
5. Camp Point Central(3-1)386
(tie) Carrollton(3-1)388
7. Fulton(3-1)367
8. Abingdon(4-0)20NR
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)(3-1)2010
10. Forreston(3-1)17NR

Others receiving votes: St. Bede 13, Aurora Christian 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Cumberland 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Ottawa Marquette 2.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

