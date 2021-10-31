MAHOMET — Setting the tempo is something Mahomet-Seymour football frequently has succeeded at during its 2021 season.
It’s a big reason the Bulldogs entered the Class 5A playoffs with a 9-0 record, No. 3 seed and first-round home game against No. 14 Jacksonville.
M-S needed a whopping two plays to let its opponent know just what was happening Saturday night at Frank Dutton Field. Junior defensive lineman Mateo Casillas surged through the Crimsons’ offensive front and sacked junior quarterback Elijah Owens for a loss of nine yards.
The hit was part of six Jacksonville three-and-outs on the evening and established the tone of a 50-8 victory by the Bulldogs over the Crimsons.
“I was confident in our game plan,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said. “Another week in a row we put together a hell of a game plan. Our kids came out, executed it flawlessly. I couldn’t be more proud of this entire program, top down to bottom.”
The Bulldogs’ defense wreaked havoc all over a muddy playing surface en route to the program’s first playoff triumph since 2014.
Jacksonville’s starters produced just 20 yards of total offense across nine drives, and the Crimsons were saddled with nine negative-yardage plays. Only when both teams’ backups were on the field did Jacksonville (5-5) find the end zone versus M-S (10-0).
“We had a great scouting report coming into the game, and we just flat-out facilitated,” Bulldogs junior linebacker Nick Golden said. “We got the job done, and it showed on the scoreboard.”
Casillas finished with two sacks for M-S, with Golden and junior defensive back Braden Houchin stalling any potential momentum for Jacksonville.
“We hold ourselves to such a high standard,” Golden said, “that that’s the kind of stuff we expect every game.”
The Bulldogs’ offense had plenty of its own fun as well, leading 16-0 after one quarter and 29-0 at halftime before forcing a running clock with more than three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Junior quarterback Wyatt Bohm finished 13 of 17 for 223 passing yards and one touchdown. Senior Nolan Nierenhausen rushed 18 times for a modest 72 yards but found the end zone twice, and fellow senior Dream Eagle hauled in seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Mitchell Gallier, juniors Valient Walsh and Quenton Rogers and sophomore Ryken Kirby each rushed for a touchdown to boot as M-S reached the half-century mark in scoring for the third time this season.
“Those guys (on offense) are some of the best in the state at what they do,” Golden said. “Every time they get the ball, you know there’s a chance they’re going to take it for a touchdown, no matter the field position.”
Next up is a second-round home game versus sixth-seeded Triad (8-2), which staved off 11th-seeded Hillcrest 20-19 on Saturday.
“There’s a reason why I took this job, and we saw it (Saturday),” Adkins said. “I’m so happy for these kids, this coaching staff, these seniors. They’ve earned it.”