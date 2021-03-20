MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour football coach Jon Adkins was fired up as he spoke to his team after a 21-7 loss to Effingham in Friday night’s season opener, trying to impress upon the Bulldogs the accomplishment of holding a 2019 Class 4A state semifinalist scoreless for nearly three quarters.
“I’m on cloud nine,” Adkins said, “because I’m so happy for them. I can’t wait to get these next five (games) in, because we’re just going to keep getting better.”
M-S (0-1, 0-1 Apollo Conference) absorbed every Effingham drive for almost three quarters, holding a 0-0 deadlock until running back Chase Woomer finally broke through with about three minutes left in the third.
After the Flaming Hearts (1-0, 1-0) pushed the lead to 14-0, the Bulldogs nearly cut the lead in half twice on the next drive. After a touchdown was called back for a penalty, M-S quarterback Braden Finch hurled a 29-yard pass into the end zone, but the pass was dropped. Adkins contended that the play should have been flagged for pass interference.
“We were rolling, and we had everything going for us,” Adkins said. “I’m so proud of my players and my coaches for battling through all this adversity and adapting and overcoming on everything.”
Effingham pushed its lead to 21-0 before the Bulldogs’ Clay Hubble scored on a 47-yard pass from Finch with 23 seconds left.
Adkins was excited by his team’s performance and what it means for the rest of a six-game season.
The value of simply being able to play the game, though, wasn’t lost on him. First and foremost, he wanted his players to take in the moment as they prepared to play for the first time in 17 months.
“When we did our walk-through before (the game), I said, ‘Take a look around. It’s been 500-some-odd days since we’ve gotten a chance to feel this feeling,’” Adkins said. “Sometimes we take this for granted, and that’s what we stress to our kids. Embrace this moment.”