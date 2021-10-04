MAHOMET — Jon Adkins' Mahomet-Seymour football team will face a nonconference opponent for the second consecutive week this coming Friday instead of returning to Apollo Conference action as planned.
Bulldogs athletic director Matt Hensley announced Sunday that M-S will visit Peoria Richwoods this coming Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The contest replaces a scheduled matchup at Taylorville, which pulled out of its game versus the Bulldogs. Hensley said the Tornadoes were concerned about having enough athletes to compete.
M-S is 6-0 and was ranked 10th in the most recent Associated Press Class 5A poll. The Bulldogs are coming off a 41-0 road thrashing of Class 4A No. 9 Quincy Notre Dame, a win that clinched M-S a playoff spot.
Big 12 Conference squad Richwoods was available for a game because its scheduled Week 7 opponent, Urbana, canceled its varsity season back in August.