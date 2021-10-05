Another big win from Mahomet-Seymour football has the Bulldogs soaring in the Associated Press Class 5A poll.
Jon Adkins' team is up four spots — from No. 10 to No. 6 — in the latest rankings, released Tuesday afternoon. M-S (6-0) thumped former 4A No. 9 Quincy Notre Dame 41-0 on the road last Friday to clinch a playoff spot. The Bulldogs own another win over a formerly state-ranked opponent as well, defeating Mt. Zion back in Week 3.
Below are the complete rankings for all eight classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (11)
|(6-0)
|110
|1
|2. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(6-0)
|96
|2
|3. Gurnee Warren
|(5-1)
|79
|5
|4. Maine South
|(5-1)
|71
|8
|5. Lockport
|(6-0)
|54
|10
|6. Chicago (Marist)
|(4-2)
|50
|4
|7. South Elgin
|(6-0)
|44
|9
|8. York
|(6-0)
|42
|NR
|9. Glenbard West
|(5-1)
|14
|3
|10. Bolingbrook
|(5-1)
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 9. Lincoln-Way East 8. Naperville Central 8. Palatine 5. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbard North 1. O'Fallon 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brother Rice (10)
|(5-1)
|118
|1
|2. Batavia (2)
|(6-0)
|109
|2
|3. Wheaton North
|(5-1)
|88
|4
|4. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(4-2)
|73
|3
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(4-2)
|63
|5
|6. Hersey
|(6-0)
|58
|6
|7. Normal Community
|(6-0)
|51
|7
|8. Hononegah
|(6-0)
|37
|8
|9. Prospect
|(5-1)
|27
|9
|10. Collinsville
|(6-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 10. Moline 10. Buffalo Grove 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 2. Geneva 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (11)
|(5-1)
|128
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (2)
|(6-0)
|118
|2
|3. Kankakee
|(6-0)
|98
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(6-0)
|83
|5
|5. Lemont
|(6-0)
|77
|4
|6. Crete-Monee
|(4-2)
|58
|6
|7. Wauconda
|(6-0)
|42
|9
|8. Kenwood
|(6-0)
|38
|7
|9. Lake Forest
|(5-1)
|24
|10
|10. Oak Lawn Richards
|(5-1)
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Machesney Park Harlem 7. Chatham Glenwood 7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 3. Washington 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rochester (10)
|(5-1)
|116
|1
|2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)
|(4-2)
|98
|2
|3. Mascoutah
|(6-0)
|93
|3
|4. Morris (1)
|(6-0)
|73
|7
|5. Sterling
|(5-1)
|61
|9
|6. Mahomet-Seymour
|(6-0)
|53
|10
|7. Providence
|(3-3)
|49
|T4
|8. Peoria
|(4-2)
|46
|T4
|9. Glenbard South
|(5-1)
|32
|NR
|10. Marion
|(5-1)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Metamora 10. Sycamore 10. Morton 5. Decatur MacArthur 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (14)
|(6-0)
|140
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(5-1)
|119
|2
|3. Richmond-Burton
|(6-0)
|114
|3
|4. St. Francis
|(5-1)
|100
|4
|5. Kewanee
|(6-0)
|59
|8
|5. Genoa-Kingston
|(5-1)
|59
|7
|7. Chicago (Phillips)
|(4-2)
|58
|5
|8. Coal City
|(4-2)
|54
|6
|9. Stillman Valley
|(5-1)
|28
|NR
|10. Peoria Notre Dame
|(4-2)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dixon 10. Hyde Park 5. Breese Central 5. Quincy Notre Dame 4. Murphysboro 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (5)
|(6-0)
|121
|1
|2. IC Catholic (8)
|(6-0)
|114
|3
|3. Monticello
|(6-0)
|98
|2
|4. Unity
|(6-0)
|88
|4
|5. Williamsville
|(5-1)
|74
|5
|6. Byron
|(6-0)
|73
|6
|7. Farmington
|(6-0)
|44
|8
|8. Princeton
|(5-1)
|40
|7
|9. Montini
|(3-3)
|23
|NR
|10. Benton
|(6-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 8. Reed-Custer 7. Nashville 6. Chicago (Clark) 4. Durand 2. Carlinville 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1. Wheaton Academy 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Decatur St. Teresa (11)
|(6-0)
|128
|1
|2. Breese Mater Dei (2)
|(6-0)
|115
|2
|3. Downs Tri-Valley
|(6-0)
|99
|4
|4. Maroa-Forsyth
|(5-1)
|90
|5
|5. Bismarck-Henning
|(6-0)
|80
|6
|6. Pana
|(6-0)
|66
|7
|7. Knoxville
|(6-0)
|47
|T7
|8. Clifton Central
|(5-1)
|40
|10
|9. Athens
|(5-1)
|22
|NR
|10. Vandalia
|(5-1)
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Rushville-Industry 6. Johnston City 6. Sterling Newman 3. Bishop McNamara 2. Rockridge 2. Chester 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lena-Winslow (13)
|(6-0)
|130
|1
|2. Carrollton
|(5-1)
|96
|4
|3. Abingdon
|(6-0)
|94
|3
|3. Camp Point Central
|(5-1)
|94
|2
|5. Forreston
|(5-1)
|81
|5
|6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
|(5-1)
|50
|7
|7. St. Bede
|(5-1)
|46
|6
|8. Winchester West Central
|(5-1)
|32
|9
|9. Moweaqua Central A&M
|(4-2)
|22
|10
|10. Ottawa Marquette
|(5-1)
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 14. Salt Fork 12. Fulton 11. Cumberland 9. Nokomis 6. Aurora Christian 2.