Listen to this article

Another big win from Mahomet-Seymour football has the Bulldogs soaring in the Associated Press Class 5A poll.

Jon Adkins' team is up four spots — from No. 10 to No. 6 — in the latest rankings, released Tuesday afternoon. M-S (6-0) thumped former 4A No. 9 Quincy Notre Dame 41-0 on the road last Friday to clinch a playoff spot. The Bulldogs own another win over a formerly state-ranked opponent as well, defeating Mt. Zion back in Week 3.

Below are the complete rankings for all eight classes, voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (11)(6-0)1101
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley(6-0)962
3. Gurnee Warren(5-1)795
4. Maine South(5-1)718
5. Lockport(6-0)5410
6. Chicago (Marist)(4-2)504
7. South Elgin(6-0)449
8. York(6-0)42NR
9. Glenbard West(5-1)143
10. Bolingbrook(5-1)10NR

Others receiving votes: Hinsdale Central 9. Lincoln-Way East 8. Naperville Central 8. Palatine 5. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbard North 1. O'Fallon 1.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brother Rice (10)(5-1)1181
2. Batavia (2)(6-0)1092
3. Wheaton North(5-1)884
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel(4-2)733
5. Chicago (St. Rita)(4-2)635
6. Hersey(6-0)586
7. Normal Community(6-0)517
8. Hononegah(6-0)378
9. Prospect(5-1)279
10. Collinsville(6-0)11NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 10. Moline 10. Buffalo Grove 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 2. Geneva 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (11)(5-1)1281
2. Cary-Grove (2)(6-0)1182
3. Kankakee(6-0)983
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(6-0)835
5. Lemont(6-0)774
6. Crete-Monee(4-2)586
7. Wauconda(6-0)429
8. Kenwood(6-0)387
9. Lake Forest(5-1)2410
10. Oak Lawn Richards(5-1)2010

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Machesney Park Harlem 7. Chatham Glenwood 7. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 3. Washington 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rochester (10)(5-1)1161
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)(4-2)982
3. Mascoutah(6-0)933
4. Morris (1)(6-0)737
5. Sterling(5-1)619
6. Mahomet-Seymour(6-0)5310
7. Providence(3-3)49T4
8. Peoria(4-2)46T4
9. Glenbard South(5-1)32NR
10. Marion(5-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: Metamora 10. Sycamore 10. Morton 5. Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (14)(6-0)1401
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(5-1)1192
3. Richmond-Burton(6-0)1143
4. St. Francis(5-1)1004
5. Kewanee(6-0)598
5. Genoa-Kingston(5-1)597
7. Chicago (Phillips)(4-2)585
8. Coal City(4-2)546
9. Stillman Valley(5-1)28NR
10. Peoria Notre Dame(4-2)13NR

Others receiving votes: Dixon 10. Hyde Park 5. Breese Central 5. Quincy Notre Dame 4. Murphysboro 2.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (5)(6-0)1211
2. IC Catholic (8)(6-0)1143
3. Monticello(6-0)982
4. Unity(6-0)884
5. Williamsville(5-1)745
6. Byron(6-0)736
7. Farmington(6-0)448
8. Princeton(5-1)407
9. Montini(3-3)23NR
10. Benton(6-0)9NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 8. Reed-Custer 7. Nashville 6. Chicago (Clark) 4. Durand 2. Carlinville 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1. Wheaton Academy 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (11)(6-0)1281
2. Breese Mater Dei (2)(6-0)1152
3. Downs Tri-Valley(6-0)994
4. Maroa-Forsyth(5-1)905
5. Bismarck-Henning(6-0)806
6. Pana(6-0)667
7. Knoxville(6-0)47T7
8. Clifton Central(5-1)4010
9. Athens(5-1)22NR
10. Vandalia(5-1)8NR

Others receiving votes: Rushville-Industry 6. Johnston City 6. Sterling Newman 3. Bishop McNamara 2. Rockridge 2. Chester 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Lena-Winslow (13)(6-0)1301
2. Carrollton(5-1)964
3. Abingdon(6-0)943
3. Camp Point Central(5-1)942
5. Forreston(5-1)815
6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County)(5-1)507
7. St. Bede(5-1)466
8. Winchester West Central(5-1)329
9. Moweaqua Central A&M(4-2)2210
10. Ottawa Marquette(5-1)16NR

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 14. Salt Fork 12. Fulton 11. Cumberland 9. Nokomis 6. Aurora Christian 2.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos