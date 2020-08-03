MAHOMET — Garret Risley's four-year Mahomet-Seymour boys' basketball playing career was spent under Chad Benedict, who led the Bulldogs to four regional titles and one sectional championship in 12 years at the helm.
Sharing the same gym at that time was M-S girls' basketball coach Nathan Seal, who last month stepped down from the role he'd held since the 2000-01 campaign — and in which he won 296 games — to become Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's athletic director.
"I can say with 100 percent accuracy that the coaches I had going through this process played a huge part in my development," Risley said Monday. "When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer."
"The opportunity" was filling the position Seal vacated. And pending M-S Board of Education approval at its Aug. 17 meeting, Risley will be the Bulldogs' next girls' basketball coach.
M-S athletic director Matt Hensley announced the decision Monday morning, providing the 26-year-old Risley his first varsity head coaching chance since he graduated from M-S in 2012.
"It was very surreal," said Risley, who's spent six years in varying roles on the M-S boys' basketball coaching staff. "The process and then when I was told that I had received this position, it was exciting to say the least."
Risley is an M-S special education teacher who attended Parkland College and Illinois State, though he stopped playing basketball after high school. He's also the son of Jim Risley, a famed Bulldogs coach in multiple sports for whom the school's weight room is named.
Garret Risley coached the M-S boys' basketball freshmen each of the last two seasons as an assistant under Ryan Bosch, who followed Benedict as that program's head coach in 2018.
"Watching some of those coaches that I really looked up to, having the opportunity to try to fill those shoes, was something that I didn't take lightly," Risley said. "If I was able to get the job, the responsibility that comes along with it was something that I really looked forward to, and just trying to add to the coaching tree that Mahomet already has was also exciting for me as well."
As Bosch did when Benedict stepped away from the Bulldogs' boys to become an administrator at M-S, Risley is readying for a job that hasn't changed hands in more than a decade.
Seal's last team compiled 18 victories with a roster that carried just three seniors and was heavily influenced by underclassmen like sophomore Nichole Taylor and freshman Savannah Orgeron.
"Coach Seal, he's implemented a great program," Risley said. "I'm very fortunate to be able to follow him and add on to the foundation he's already got here. These girls that I'm inheriting, I'm very fortunate (to work with)."
Risley desires to place his own "stamp" on the team as its new coach, but he also said he wants whatever the M-S girls achieve under his direction to be about the athletes and not Risley himself.
"I very much like to say that I'm here to help these girls showcase their talents," Risley said. "That's a big part of why I'm here — give them the tools they need to be successful and then get out of their way."
Risley's first year running this program will be different than any season Seal ever experienced, simply because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The IHSA Board of Directors last Wednesday determined a winter sports schedule of Nov. 16 through Feb. 13, dependent on any statewide spikes in the virus.
In addition to implementing his coaching style and selecting his assistant coaches, Risley also will need to contend with the unpredictability that COVID-19 creates in athletics.
"My approach is one day at a time," Risley said. "Depending on what the IHSA allows us to do, we'll start from there and we'll move forward. ... That's the way I'll have the girls approach it is showing up, doing your best in whatever venue that is."