Mahomet-Seymour football's high expectations for its 2022 season have been matched by a panel of Associated Press voters.
Jon Adkins' program checked in at No. 3 in the preseason Class 5A poll, released Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs, who finished 11-1 last season and advanced to the 5A quarterfinals, received 75 voting points and ranked behind only LaGrange Park Nazareth (80) and Kankakee (108). M-S garnered one first-place vote to first-place Kankakee's nine.
Locally, 10 other programs besides the Bulldogs either landed a spot in their respective top 10s or received votes.
Here's a look at the complete preseason poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as selected by a group of media members that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|Pts
|1. Lincoln-Way East (7)
|95
|2. Loyola (2)
|91
|3. Glenbard West
|79
|4. Bolingbrook
|75
|5. Gurnee Warren
|63
|6. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)
|54
|7. Maine South
|48
|8. Chicago (Marist)
|34
|9. O'Fallon
|20
|10. Naperville North
|16
|(tie) Hinsdale Central
|16
Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|Pts
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)
|99
|2. Batavia (1)
|83
|3. Chicago (St. Rita)
|72
|4. Prospect
|48
|5. Willowbrook
|42
|6. Glenbard North
|31
|7. Jacobs
|29
|8. Brother Rice
|19
|9. Wheaton North
|13
|10. Moline
|12
Others receiving votes: Pekin 11, Normal Community 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln Way West 2, Yorkville 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|Pts
|1. East St. Louis (9)
|99
|2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge
|81
|3. Crete-Monee
|71
|4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|63
|4. Cary-Grove (1)
|63
|6. Lemont
|47
|7. Kenwood
|41
|8. Lake Forest
|24
|9. Rock Island
|12
|10. Machesney Park Harlem
|9
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Chicago (Kennedy) 6, Washington 5, Chicago (Simeon) 4, Deerfield 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Antioch 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|Pts
|1. Kankakee (9)
|108
|2. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
|80
|3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)
|75
|4. Morris
|67
|5. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)
|48
|6. Peoria
|46
|7. Rockford Boylan
|33
|8. Sycamore
|26
|9. Sterling
|25
|10. Chicago (Morgan Park)
|22
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, Chicago (St. Patrick) 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Pts
|1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4)
|76
|2. Joliet Catholic (4)
|71
|3. Rochester
|61
|4. St. Francis
|55
|5. Richmond-Burton
|46
|6. Genoa-Kingston
|28
|7. Chicago (Phillips)
|23
|8. Effingham
|16
|9. Coal City
|14
|10. Wheaton Academy
|11
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Pts
|1. Byron (8)
|97
|2. IC Catholic (2)
|85
|3. Reed-Custer
|64
|(tie) Unity
|64
|(tie) Williamsville
|64
|6. Princeton
|53
|7. Mt. Carmel
|36
|8. Eureka
|26
|9. Monticello
|23
|10. Benton
|18
Others receiving votes: Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 4, Hillsboro 3, Montini 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Pts
|1. Wilmington (8)
|98
|2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)
|84
|3. Downs Tri-Valley
|77
|4. Pana
|65
|5. Breese Mater Dei
|48
|6. Farmington
|40
|7. Maroa-Forsyth
|36
|8. Nashville
|29
|9. Bishop McNamara
|21
|10. Bismarck-Henning
|15
Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 11, Mercer County 8, Rockridge 7, Knoxville 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4, Tremont 1, North-Mac 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Pts
|1. Lena-Winslow (10)
|100
|2. Athens
|71
|3. Ridgeview (1)
|70
|4. Moweaqua Central A&M
|64
|5. Carrollton
|58
|6. Forreston
|57
|7. Iroquois West
|39
|8. Fulton
|36
|9. Arcola
|29
|10. Camp Point Central
|21
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Abingdon 9, Jacksonville Routt 9, Cumberland 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 4, St. Bede 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 2, Salt Fork 2, Galena 1, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.