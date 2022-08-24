Mahomet-Seymour football's high expectations for its 2022 season have been matched by a panel of Associated Press voters.

Jon Adkins' program checked in at No. 3 in the preseason Class 5A poll, released Wednesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs, who finished 11-1 last season and advanced to the 5A quarterfinals, received 75 voting points and ranked behind only LaGrange Park Nazareth (80) and Kankakee (108). M-S garnered one first-place vote to first-place Kankakee's nine.

Locally, 10 other programs besides the Bulldogs either landed a spot in their respective top 10s or received votes.

Here's a look at the complete preseason poll — Classes 8A through 1A — as selected by a group of media members that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolPts
1. Lincoln-Way East (7)95
2. Loyola (2)91
3. Glenbard West79
4. Bolingbrook75
5. Gurnee Warren63
6. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)54
7. Maine South48
8. Chicago (Marist)34
9. O'Fallon20
10. Naperville North16
(tie) Hinsdale Central16

Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1.

Class 7A
SchoolPts
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)99
2. Batavia (1)83
3. Chicago (St. Rita)72
4. Prospect48
5. Willowbrook42
6. Glenbard North31
7. Jacobs29
8. Brother Rice19
9. Wheaton North13
10. Moline12

Others receiving votes: Pekin 11, Normal Community 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln Way West 2, Yorkville 1.

Class 6A
SchoolPts
1. East St. Louis (9)99
2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge81
3. Crete-Monee71
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius)63
4. Cary-Grove (1)63
6. Lemont47
7. Kenwood41
8. Lake Forest24
9. Rock Island12
10. Machesney Park Harlem9

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Chicago (Kennedy) 6, Washington 5, Chicago (Simeon) 4, Deerfield 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Oak Lawn Richards 3, Antioch 2.

Class 5A
SchoolPts
1. Kankakee (9)108
2. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)80
3. Mahomet-Seymour (1)75
4. Morris67
5. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1)48
6. Peoria46
7. Rockford Boylan33
8. Sycamore26
9. Sterling25
10. Chicago (Morgan Park)22

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, Chicago (St. Patrick) 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1.

Class 4A
SchoolPts
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4)76 
2. Joliet Catholic (4)71
3. Rochester61
4. St. Francis55
5. Richmond-Burton46
6. Genoa-Kingston28
7. Chicago (Phillips)23
8. Effingham16
9. Coal City14
10. Wheaton Academy11

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1.

Class 3A
SchoolPts
1. Byron (8)97
2. IC Catholic (2)85
3. Reed-Custer64
(tie) Unity64
(tie) Williamsville64
6. Princeton53
7. Mt. Carmel36
8. Eureka26
9. Monticello23
10. Benton18

Others receiving votes: Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 4, Hillsboro 3, Montini 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 2A
SchoolPts
1. Wilmington (8)98
2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)84
3. Downs Tri-Valley77
4. Pana65
5. Breese Mater Dei48
6. Farmington40
7. Maroa-Forsyth36
8. Nashville29
9. Bishop McNamara21
10. Bismarck-Henning15

Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 11, Mercer County 8, Rockridge 7, Knoxville 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4, Tremont 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 1A
SchoolPts
1. Lena-Winslow (10)100
2. Athens71
3. Ridgeview (1)70
4. Moweaqua Central A&M64
5. Carrollton58
6. Forreston57
7. Iroquois West39
8. Fulton36
9. Arcola29
10. Camp Point Central21

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Abingdon 9, Jacksonville Routt 9, Cumberland 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 4, St. Bede 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 2, Salt Fork 2, Galena 1, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 1.

  

