JON ADKINS had a tough start to his Mahomet-Seymour football leadership tenure, but the Bulldogs won their last three games of 2019 to create momentum for 2020. Adkins spoke about building from last year’s 4-5 record and more:
How fortunate do you feel to have one season under your belt given the current situation?
One-thousand percent. It’s funny you ask that question. I’ve got a few buddies of mine — one of them’s a first-year head coach and the other two are taking over new programs. I told all three of them, “I couldn’t imagine possibly being in your shoes with all this going on.” I think of how much time and effort you’ve got to put into meeting your kids and building those relationships. And even before that, the chance to meet your coaching staff or possibly interview coaches for the coaching staff and go over playbooks. To not be able to do that necessarily or to have to do it virtually, I feel extremely bad for those guys.
Did the way last season ended build some confidence for 2020?
Yeah, no doubt about it. We knew our schedule was going to be tough last year, so to end it the way that we did to build that confidence going into Year 2, to return a majority of our players, we absolutely are happy and excited and confident going into this year.
Are you concerned about the current suspension of summer contact days and how that affects your program?
It doesn’t (cause concern), and once again I think a lot of this has to do because it’s Year 2. If we were still trying to maybe install a playbook or see kids live in position for the first time, that would be extremely concerning to me. Let’s say we had no returning starters or something of that nature — that would concern me a lot more than the shape we’re in. That being said, we want to be out there on the field. The kids want to be out there. The kids want to be competing. We want to be coaching them up and evaluating the upcoming talent and see where they can fit in our program for this year.
Who are some athletes Mahomet-Seymour fans should look forward to seeing this season?
Clay Hubble returns at running back. He’ll be a three-year starter coming back this year, so that’s nice to have. We’re going to return Braden Finch at quarterback, who started for us last year. We’ve got an up-and-comer sophomore, Wyatt Bohm, who is going to compete for that starting quarterback job. We return Zach Travis at wide receiver and defensive end, and we return Tyler Uken on the offensive line and then he’ll play defensive line as well. And then Mitchell Gallier returns on offense, too, as our fullback. Defensively, we’re returning a few key pieces as well. Gage Granadino and Hayden Nelson are two safeties for us who started last year, who we’re really excited about. And then the linebacker core, Skyler Yancy and Colton Morris. And Skyler was an all-conference linebacker for us last year. So we’re really excited about those kids returning. And then on top of that — I mentioned Wyatt earlier — we’ve got about 10 to 12 sophomores that really are going to get significant minutes for us this year because they’re that talented. So we’re really looking forward to having them on the varsity program as well.