A look at three athletes from Mahomet-Seymour who hope to make a mark with their respective fall sports team later this year:
JAMESON DRINKWALTER
Class of 2021, boys’ golf
He is most looking forward to ... being able to be a leader for the underclassmen, and to be able to be with the team after the loss of our teammate and friend Sam Mitchaner (who died in April).
Thinking about his time with the Bulldogs ... it means a lot to be an athlete at Mahomet-Seymour and to be the person to represent the golf team.
In the ongoing pandemic ... I just hope that COVID-19 just doesn’t take my and others’ senior year golf season away from us completely. I hope that because golf is not a contact sport and is a sport where you can very easily stay 6 feet apart and a mask would not get in the way, that we are able to have a golf season.
EMMA CLEMENTS
Class of 2021, girls’ tennis
She’s most looking forward to ... reconnecting with my teammates and my coach and just getting to play the sport again.
Being at Mahomet-Seymour ... it’s nice to be able to play the sports I love while getting to represent my school and its successes.
Before and during the pandemic ... right after (2019’s) tennis season ended I went straight to basketball season. Then after basketball I went straight to softball. However, that’s when everything had to be shut down and that’s when I really started to miss sports. It’s been so long since I’ve gotten to play tennis, which I really miss. However, that does not change the importance of the sport to me in any way.
HAYLIE ORTON
Class of 2022, volleyball
She is most looking forward to ... having a really fun year and just getting to play with all my friends and teammates.
Being the lone sophomore regularly playing for the Bulldogs last season ... gave me a lot more experience than I would’ve gotten if I didn’t get to play with all (the upperclassmen) and I’ve got a lot more confidence now.
Preparing for the 2020 season ... I expect us to work very hard. We’re going to have fun at the same time while getting our work done.
The ongoing pandemic ... makes me want to play volleyball so badly. Even though things might get super hard, you need to keep working hard and pushing on your own.