MAHOMET — It has long been evident Mahomet-Seymour girls’ cross-country would be set up for success, at the very least, in both 2020 and 2021.
The 2018 Class 2A state final showed as much.
Then-freshman Elizabeth Sims stormed to eighth place at Peoria’s Detweiller Park. And the Bulldogs deployed two sophomores and two other freshmen in their scoring seven.
But the 2019 campaign and its subsequent offseason have been anything but easy for M-S.
The Bulldogs slipped from 10th to 18th in the 2A state team chase. Sims was under the weather at the season’s last meet and finished 94th.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic came on. It’s prevented the M-S distance runners from competing in track and field as well as training for a new cross-country schedule.
Oh, and coach Kristin Allen stepped aside after two seasons to spend more time with her family.
So, reason for worry?
Not according to the junior-to-be Sims.
“We’re going to have a really strong cross-country team,” she said, “because we were a younger team the past couple of years.
“But now a lot of us are juniors, and then we have some really good incoming freshmen, which I’m excited about. ... I feel like we have really good potential to do really well.”
The one aspect that didn’t go against the Bulldogs was graduation.
M-S carried no seniors on its 2019 girls’ cross-country roster. Senior-to-be Olivia Bunting was the lone junior to even run for the Bulldogs at last year’s state championship race.
Sims, fellow juniors-to-be Klein Powell, Grace Lietz and Chloe Allen and sophomores-to-be Ella Scott and Callie Jansen consistitued the rest of the M-S top seven in the biggest meet of the year.
And they all project to be back for 2020.
“The sophomores all are really close with each other,” Sims said. “The incoming seniors are also really good. It’s just a lot of different leadership skills.”
Those are being tested now more than ever.
Allen’s departure paired with the lack of team workouts means the Bulldogs are having to hold one another accountable via Zoom and other group chat methods as they try to follow through on the potential hinted at in previous seasons.
“Everything will fall into place,” Sims said. “If we’re already working well together without a coach, a coach will help us even more to be an even stronger team.”
As that pertains to Sims, she’s been working with older brother Matthew, a M-S senior-to-be, throughout the pandemic.
Their weekly regimen has included one long run — recently dropping from 10 miles to 8 — one day of speedwork repeats and recovery runs on other days.
“I was definitely obviously really disappointed we didn’t get the track season,” Sims said. “It’s honestly made me focus on running more.”
With no outgoing team members, the Bulldogs also have a built-in tightness among their returnees that should become even stronger once the girls are together again.
“Our team’s really close,” Sims said. “We miss each other a ton. ... We can just realize how much we missed running together and stuff like that. I think it’ll help the cross-country season.”
Meanwhile, the M-S junior high program is coming off an eighth-place effort in the 2019 IESA Class 3A state meet.
Ava Boyd, the Bulldogs’ No. 2 runner in that race, was the lone eighth-grader among the M-S state seven.
That just means the 2021 high school roster could be even more loaded.
Sims and her pals have made it abundantly clear age is just a number over the last two years, anyway.
It started with Sims setting what’s still her personal best by clocking 17 minutes, 34.09 seconds at the 2018 state meet. Getting to walk up on the big stage at Detweiller Park with 24 others to be recognized for their speed.
“I’m super excited for the next couple of years,” Sims said. “The first couple of years have been really good and fun.
“I was so young when I (made the 2A all-state team), so it’s kind of not intimidating. I want to get to that point again, but it pushes me in a sense of the experience.”