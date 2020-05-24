A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer player ELI WARREN, who will be a senior next season.
What did last season mean to the returning players and the program?
Last season was a pretty big success. A record amount of wins, winning conference and winning regionals, those are all pretty big things. I think winning that sectional game (against Morton) would’ve been the cherry on top, but I guess you can’t win them all.
Do you have any worries about the current suspension of summer contact days?
It doesn’t concern me, but I think us seniors, we had a lot planned for the summer to get really prepared for the season. That being put on delay is pretty frustrating, but once we get into it, we’re going to go pretty hard. So I think we’ll be able to turn it around, and it’ll be all right.
How are you staying ready despite not getting to work with your teammates?
My dad’s a personal trainer at Parkland, so he’s putting me through a strength and training program. So I lift with him almost every day, and I do some skill work in my yard, do some sprints.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
We’re capable of having a pretty successful season like last season. If we put in the work, I think we’ll get there and maybe we’ll win that sectional game. You never know. One main goal that I’m trying to get for this season is making the all-state team. I kind of fell short of that last year, so I’m trying to push hard to get that. Then just leading my team the best I can.
How much are you looking forward to being a senior leader?
It’s going to be a great opportunity, and my brother (Isaac) is going to be a freshman, so it’ll be cool to be able to mentor him and try to guide him along as he comes into this program.
What does it mean to you to represent Mahomet-Seymour through athletics?
It’s meant a lot to me. I think they’ve got a lot of great programs across the board in almost all their sports, so it’s fun to represent a program like that — where the whole town takes a lot of pride in their sports and everyone comes out to support.