CHAMPAIGN — Illinois didn’t schedule Kansas for its “secret” men’s basketball scrimmage last month just so Brad Underwood and Bill Self could catch up in person again.
A little more meaning went behind that matchup at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., than a couple of old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals getting together.
Underwood knew his 2022-23 schedule. Knew his Illinois team probably wouldn’t get challenged all that much in its first three games before playing in the Continental Tire Main Event. Getting that run against the reigning NCAA champion Jayhawks was going to be the best kind of prep for facing UCLA and either Baylor or Virginia this weekend in Las Vegas.
“It’s why we did it,” Underwood said about scheduling Kansas for a scrimmage. “The Main Event is literally that this year. You’ve got four top-20 teams. You’ve got teams that are picked to win their conference. You’ve got teams that are expected to be in Final Four contention.
“It’s a great measuring stick for us to find out where we’re at on both ends of the court. ... Really looking forward to finding out where we are. We had our secret scrimmage against a really high-quality opponent. That gave us some confidence, I hope, to know that we belong. I’m excited and looking forward to learning a lot about our team.”
Several takeaways materialized from that “secret” scrimmage against the Jayhawks. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was arguably the best player on the court — something that’s held through Illinois’ first three games — and the Illini freshmen didn’t shy away from the moment. They showed they could play at that level.
“They did look like they belonged,” Shannon said of his first-year teammates. “I hold the freshmen to high standards, as I do myself. ... Once freshmen get on campus and they’re here for a certain amount of time, I don’t consider them freshmen anymore. I look at everybody as players.”
No. 19 Illinois (3-0) will need everyone playing at a high level at 8:30 p.m. Friday against No. 8 UCLA (3-0) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Illini’s first three games this season served their purpose. Underwood was able to play everyone — and play them significant minutes. It was a needed confidence builder and gave the Illinois staff at least a basic primer for what this team could be.
Not that the wins against Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth were without their flaws. Miscues the Illini probably can’t afford against UCLA or either of Sunday’s potential opponents in No. 5 Baylor (2-0) or No. 16 Virginia (2-0). Baylor and Virginia meet at 6 p.m. Friday, with the two winners on Friday night matching up at 2 p.m. Sunday, while the two Friday night losers play at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We can’t turn it over as much,” Underwood said. “We tried to make a couple home-run plays the other night. You can’t do those things. When the possessions shrink a little bit, you’ve got to value every one. We jumped up so early the other night it got a little loose — especially on the defensive side. You can’t gamble. It comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes.”
Underwood said Illinois would have to lean on its experienced players like Shannon, Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer. They’ve been in some big games. The bulk of the Illinois roster can’t say the same.
“As long as they put in their work and trust the process, no matter how big the game is, they’ll be fine,” Shannon said about his younger teammates. “I think we’ll learn a lot. I think we’ll face some adversity in these games. It will bring our team together, and it will be a good test for us.”