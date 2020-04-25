CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois athletic department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was swift.
All practices and organized team activities were actually halted before such action was mandated by the Big Ten or NCAA last month.
All of Illinois’ facilities — from gyms to weight rooms — were also shuttered. The DIA didn’t want to provide any incentive for Illini student-athletes to return to campus in a decision that would deviate from the guidance provided by community health experts. Staying at their permanent residence was, and remains, the safer choice.
What Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman wanted to ensure, however, was that social distancing was only a physical act. One of the first items he said Illinois identified was the need to be able to effectively communicate with and disseminate information to staff, coaches and student-athletes. Just as importantly, Whitman said, was trying to “create a sense of community in this strange environment.”
The plan that developed was for a series of weekly calls. Illinois coaches have a call on Tuesday afternoons. A Wednesday morning call is dedicated to the entire DIA staff — all 325 of them. Wednesday nights are for Illini student-athletes and their families.
“At the beginning, it was very informational,” Whitman said. “It was just, ‘Hey, here’s what’s going on. Here’s what you need to know. Here’s things you need to think about.’ Now, as things have settled a bit, it’s become more about community building and about staying connected to people.
“We started to have a series of guest speakers. We’ve started to show some of the things their peers are doing on social media. We’ve had some of our student-athletes put out some really cool stuff on social media, so we’re starting to share some videos and give them opportunities to speak to each other. That’s been great.”
Maintaining that sense of community even if via digital platforms was important to Whitman. The mental health effects of social distancing, he said, are a major consideration. Providing necessary resources in response to that was an early part of Illinois’ plan.
“This is something that, for our student-athletes, has been at the center of their daily lives 365 days a year essentially for years,” Whitman said about their participation in athletics. “All of a sudden, it’s been plucked out of the center of it. We’ve really tried to be there for them.
“Every one of our student-athletes has a circle of people around them — whether it’s their coaches, athletic trainers, academic professionals, nutritionists and strength coaches — who are there to help them in an informal capacity. We also offer professional mental health counseling as well.”
Last week’s call with the student-athletes was focused on mental health. Previous calls had included reminders of the available services, but Whitman said having a representative of the DIA’s mental health services actively participating on the call was beneficial.
“It certainly is something that’s front of mind for us,” Whitman said. “We continue to actively engage with them as much as we can — to get as many touchpoints as possible — so we have a good sense of who’s struggling and who’s not and where we may need to provide additional resources so they’re getting the care that they need.”
Illinois also uses its weekly call with the student-athletes to deliver a reminder about following social distancing protocols and the effect that group can make by doing so. Staying disciplined in those practices — even in the face of the all-encompassing challenge in doing so — is the message.
“I think everybody’s got their own challenges in this environment,” Whitman said. “I know that in the Whitman house, having a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old presents a lot of its own unique challenge. But we’ve got nieces and nephews and now our student-athletes. They’re very social people. It’s hard for them to sort of embrace this social distancing concept.
“It’s starting to get nicer outside. This is starting to take a little bit longer. That doesn’t mean you can relax and start to act differently or think differently or interact differently. That message has been consistent to all of our student-athletes from the first day.
“We’ve really tried to impress upon them this isn’t just about you. This is about you transmitting it to somebody else who’s not as well positioned to endure the virus as you are. There’s lessons to be learned in all these things in trying to help them understand this is really a community issue, a societal issue and you have a very meaningful role to play.”