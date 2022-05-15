Mike Small brought in a pair of Canadians in the early and mid-2000s before starting what’s been an unbroken string of international players — mostly Belgians — in 2010. Staff writer Scott Richey puts a spotlight on that entire group:
James Lepp
Abbotsford, British Columbia, CanadaLepp spent two seasons at Illinois from 2002-03 before transferring to Washington. After sitting out the 2004 season, Lepp became the first Canadian to win the NCAA men’s national championship. Lepp went on to play briefly on the Canadian Tour and won the Greater Vancouver Charity Classic in 2007 after previously winning the event as an amateur in 2003.
Matt Hoffman
Thornill, Ontario, CanadaHoffman helped Illinois win consecutive Big Ten titles in 2009 and 2010 in his final two years with the program. He went on to play three years on the Canadian Tour and was the league’s top rookie in 2011. Hoffman is now director of sport performance for Michigan golf working with former Illini teammate and now Wolverines coach Zach Barlow.
Thomas Pieters
Nijlen, BelgiumPieters spent three seasons at Illinois before turning pro and packed in plenty of winning in his time in Champaign. He became just the second Illini to win an individual NCAA title in 2012 (after Scott Langley in 2010) and also helped Illinois win three straight Big Ten championships. Pieters has seven professional wins and has played in two Summer Olympics and the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Thomas Detry
Brussels, BelgiumDetry teamed up with Pieters for one season at Illinois — something they’d reprise in winning the 2018 World Cup of Golf — but had his own success with the Illini. Detry was the 2013 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and 2015 Big Ten Golfer of the Year and earned two All-American honors. Detry is still competing professionally and has two career wins.
Edoardo Lipparelli
Ronciglione, ItalyLipparelli left Illinois after the 2016-17 season, his second which included 10 top-25 finishes and an All-Big Ten First Team honor, to pursue a professional career. He has played primarily on the Alps Tour and Challenger Tour in Europe since leaving Champaign and won his first career event among nine other top-10 finishes in 2019.
Giovanni Tadiotto
Anderlecht, BelgiumTadiotto played five seasons at Illinois after taking advantage of his COVID-19 bonus eligibility. He was an All-Big Ten second-team selection in 2019 and 2020 and a part of five consecutive Big Ten title teams. Tadiotto started his professional career last June playing on the Challenge Tour and has played four events on the Alps Tour since late March.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Villers la Ville, BelgiumDumont de Chassart joined an exclusive group this season when he earned his second straight Big Ten Golfer of the Year honor. The only other Illini to manage that feat was Steve Stricker in 1988 and 1989. Dumont de Chassart also has an individual Big Ten title to his name after winning as a freshman in 2019, one of his three career collegiate victories.
Jerry Ji
Hoofddorp, NetherlandsJi arrived at Illinois in 2019 as a top-50 amateur in the world — not just a junior golfer. He showed why by tying the program record with a 7-under 63 in his first ever collegiate round at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ji has seven top-10 finishes in his career, including a victory at the Louisiana Classic in March 2021, and will play Monday in the NCAA Regional in New Haven, Conn.
Nico Lang
Ingolstadt, GermanyLang played at West Virginia in the 2019-20 season and ranked second for the Mountaineers with a 71.81 stroke average before opting to transfer to Illinois. The German is still trying to find his form with the Illini and has competed primarily as an individual the past two seasons. His best finish was third last October at the Millikin Country Club Classic.
Dylan Keating
Termonfeckin, IrelandKeating made his Illinois debut last September competing as an individual in the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club. The Irishman competed in one team event in the fall — where he had his best finish with a tie for 51st — and then played once more as an individual in March at the Butler Spring Invitational.