MONTICELLO — Coaching was always something that Cameron Mammen wanted to do.
It seemed a natural fit for the 2013 Urbana graduate who propelled the Tigers to an 9-2 record in 2012 while leading Urbana to the Class 5A playoffs and the first postseason victory in school history. He later went on to collect News-Gazette All-Area football Player of the Year honors.
Mammen also won an IHSA Class 2A state championship on the wrestling mat at 170 pounds in 2013 and was an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association All-State selection.
“I knew I always wanted to coach and give back to the kids and share my knowledge of the sport, whether it’s wrestling or football,” Mammen said. “I always knew that that was something that I wanted to do in the future.”
Mammen — a few months into his first season as Monticello’s wide receivers coach — is following the footsteps of a distinguished family tree.
Cameron’s father, Mark, was his coach throughout his childhood. His grandfather, Wayne, guided Urbana’s wrestling program to nine consecutive regional championships from 1982 to 1990. Uncle Kirk was also a state champion wrestler at Urbana.
That Cameron Mammen would find his way into coaching was hardly a surprise.
“The thing I remember about Cam the most is he never lost a sprint in four years in practice,” Mammen’s high school coach Nathan Watson said. “Not one. He’s the only player that I’ve ever had, from freshman through senior year, whenever we did a conditioning drill, he never lost. That just tells you how competitive he is and how disciplined he is.”
His playing career continued after high school at Malone University in Canton, Ohio, before he transferred to Millikin to play for coach Patrick Etherton, who later took the reins at Mt. Zion and brought Mammen on as an assistant coach for four seasons.
He’s now had the chance to learn under the contrasting styles of Etherton — who is 48-20 and now in his eighth season with the Braves — and Cully Welter, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer who guided the Sages to a Class 3A state championship in 2018.
“It’s funny, they’re kind of opposites,” Mammen said. “(Etherton) will give them a loud speech before the games, get them hyped up and Cully is just like, he’s laid back, you know. He knows his kids are ready to go, you know. They don’t need that hype stuff. It’s funny seeing two different styles of coaching, but two very successful coaches.”
Mammen joined the Sages late in the summer as Monticello sought to fill a vacancy on its staff with the end of the offseason approaching quickly.
A late push to fill the vacancy yielded Mammen’s name. Now a teacher at Robinson Charter School in Decatur, he recently moved to Monticello with his fiance, Bianca and their daughter, Kai, who will soon celebrate her first birthday.
“We’re still getting to know him, but I’ve been very happy with what I’ve seen out of him,” Welter said. “He kind of stepped right in, was comfortable with the receivers, worked a little bit with the linebackers. He seems to have a really calm demeanor.”
Mammen’s addition to Monticello’s staff has been well received, as he’s helped the Sages to a 1-1 start ahead of Saturday’s Week 3 home game against St. Louis Confluence Prep, which is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Sages put up 52 points in their win over Chillicothe IVC on Sept. 1.
Mammen’s group of talented receivers includes Raiden Colbert, Trey Welter and Jack Weidner.
“He’s awesome,” Weidner said. “His input, being a good receiver when he was in high school and college, it’s awesome to hear what he has to say and (to have) different input than years past.”
It’s been a positive transition for all involved.
“The adjustment has been smooth, the coaches are very welcoming,” Mammen said. “Grateful I get to coach under some of the best in the area. I love it here at Monticello. It’s a nice tight-knit community. The games are awesome. The players are awesome and yeah, so far, so good.”