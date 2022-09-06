CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ running back room was lauded for its depth heading into the season.
Not without cause.
Chase Brown returned after rushing for 1,005 yards in basically the equivalent of eight or nine full games, and Josh McCray was back after a breakout freshman campaign that saw him produce 549 rushing yards.
Veterans to round out the depth chart, plus a pair of intriguing freshmen, gave credence to the notion Illinois’ running backs would be, far and away, the strength of the offense.
Reality has tested that idea.
Brown has been as advertised.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior is the Big Ten rushing leader both in total yards (355 on 55 carries) and yards per game (175 since he has a leg up on everybody but Nebraska’s Anthony Grant in terms of games played).
The rest of Illinois’ supposed depth hasn’t come through just yet.
McCray was lost for an indefinite number of games after suffering a right knee injury in the season opener. Despite some success in McCray’s stead against Wyoming in a Week 0 win, Chase Hayden and Reggie Love III were non-factors during Friday night’s 23-20 loss at Indiana.
That’s how Brown ended up rushing 36 times for 199 yards against the Hoosiers. One of the best games of his career, but not the way the Illinois staff intended — or intends moving forward — to use its top back.
“I think that’s something we’re trying — not trying, need — to address and talk through and develop a plan there,” Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said Monday afternoon. “As special as he is and tough as he is, in the Big Ten, you’re not going to be able to get away with doing that on the long haul just from a health standpoint. Nothing catastrophic, but just over the course of time that would be a challenge for him.”
The plan wasn’t for Brown to set a new career-high with 36 carries at Indiana. Illinois coach Bret Bielema said the staff “knew exactly how” it would use both Hayden and Love. The Illini offense simply didn’t gain any traction with either backup in the game. Love rushed five times for 7 yards, and Hayden’s lone carry saw him tackled for a 1-yard loss.
“The way the game unfolded, Chase (Brown), it’s hard to pull him out,” Bielema said. “On the same account, Chase (Hayden) and Reggie, this week, we’ve got to give them a tremendous amount of work so they feel confident and everybody else feels confident when they possibly enter the game.”
Brown topped 30 carries twice during the 2021 season. He rushed 33 times for 223 yards in the Illini’s nine-overtime win at Penn State and 32 times for 147 yards at Minnesota. Both were road wins. Leaning on him to deliver another Friday at Indiana might not have been the plan, but it’s where the Illinois staff turned.
“I know he feels like he’s up to it — and he is to a large degree — but we’ve got to help spread that out a little bit and get other guys involved in that,” Lunney said. “It’s something you look back at once you get detached from the game and say, ‘Let’s figure out how to take a little bit off from him as we continue to feature his skill.’”
A healthy Aidan Laughery could give Illinois another option in the backfield Saturday against Virginia. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate missed the season opener recovering from a hamstring injury, but was only fully cleared two days ahead of the trip to Bloomington, Ind.
“He really wasn’t cleared until last Wednesday to play, so we didn’t feel comfortable putting him in,” Bielema said of Laughery, who also missed most of his senior season at GCMS with an injury. “There’s another guy in the rotation. I’m excited for Reggie. I’m excited for Chase Hayden and Aidan to see exactly what they’ve got. We can’t put 30-plus carries on Chase Brown every week.”