BLOOMINGTON — Chase Mandra stood just beyond the soccer net at the west end of Bloomington High School’s turf field early Saturday afternoon. A steady breeze ruffled his royal-blue jersey but couldn’t do anything to affect the smile glued to his face.
A fellow Urbana student approached the Tigers’ senior with a similar grin.
“Chase!” he shouted while embracing Mandra. “The goat!”
Greatest of all time, for those not familiar with the phrase.
It was a phrase that flowed freely among the Urbana boys’ soccer team and its fans following Saturday’s penalty-kick shootout victory over Normal West in a Class 2A sectional championship match after both teams played to a scoreless draw through an 80-minute regulation and two, 10-minute overtime periods.
“He’s incredible. He’s the goat,” said junior Deniz Schlieker, in his first and only season with the Tigers as part of a foreign-exchange program. “He’d also be great in Germany.”
Mandra is the multi-year starting goalie for the Tigers (19-0-2). He earned News-Gazette All-Area first-team status as a junior, during a shortened spring season in which he helped Urbana to a 10-2-3 record.
Now the athlete who sports No. 18 on his chest and back is playing a significant role in the Tigers’ current run, which is one victory shy of reaching the state tournament.
“It means so much,” Mandra said. “These are my best friends in life. It just means so much.”
Mandra was credited with just two stops during the 100 minutes of regulation and overtime contested by Urbana and Normal West. But then Mandra turned aside two Wildcats penalty-kick bids as the Tigers prevailed 3-2 in the shootout.
Urbana coach James Barkley said after the match that he assumed Normal West would attempt to drag the event to shootout status, considering the Wildcats were unable to score in the teams’ Sept. 14 Big 12 Conference tilt.
Mandra considered this possibility ahead of the sectional final as well.
“It was definitely a thought that crossed my mind,” he said. “I normally don’t prepare (for shootouts), but this team in particular I definitely prepared before the game.”
Mandra estimates goaltenders possess a “1-in-10” chance of stopping any given penalty kick attempt. He could only laugh when it was pointed out to him that he’d beaten those odds twice in one match — three times if considering Normal West’s one missed shot on top of Mandra’s two saves.
“It’s very hard,” Mandra said. “The statistics behind it are incredibly slim margins. It’s mostly a guessing game. People sometimes think it’s like flipping a coin, but there’s so much that can happen.”
The biggest test of Mandra’s high school goalkeeping career might have been Saturday, but another one is fast approaching.
Urbana will travel to Chatham to take on Triad (23-0-1) in a 5:30 p.m. 2A super-sectional match. The Tigers face a daunting opponent who hasn’t been shut out this season, and the Knights have been limited to one goal in just two matches.
Mandra and his Urbana defenders in front of him, though, have come up big against some other potent offenses this fall, shutting out Normal West (twice), Normal Community, Champaign Central, St. Thomas More and Uni High.
Mandra’s final prep season could’ve played out very differently, however, if not for a decision completely out of his control.
When Mandra was a sophomore in 2019, then-senior keeper Jonny Lujano decided not to rejoin the Tigers for that season.
The rest is history. How this chapter of history ends will be determined this week.
Perhaps in a pair of 2A state tournament matches at Hoffman Estates on Friday and Saturday. And a chance to bring Urbana its first-ever state championship in boys’ soccer.
“At the beginning of my sophomore season, I was kind of thrust out right into the front,” Mandra said. “Now I’m so happy that I was able to get the time to hone my skills, and now I feel that really paying off. (Lujano) was very good, and I’m so sad that he didn’t keep playing. But this year it really showed.”