CHAMPAIGN — The video posted on the Illinois men’s gymnastics team’s Twitter account has more than 3.6 million views.
It shows Illini sophomore Evan Manivong sprinting toward the vault, launching into the air, spinning and eventually sticking the landing in a March 22 dual meet against Minnesota at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. His career-best tying score of 14.750 resulted in a vault title, the fourth of the season for the Kansas City, Mo., native.
It’s what happened after Manivong nailed his vault routine that has gotten national attention, however. Manivong slaps his hands together, turns slightly and takes a bow before pulling out a white card that was tucked away in his singlet. He shows the card to the TV cameras. That card, you ask?
A COVID-19 vaccination card.
The origin of the vaccine card celebration, Manivong said, was about getting his teammates “hyped up.”
“This idea kind of started out as a whole joke of like, ‘Hey, maybe I’ll like pull out my vaccine card. It will be a really funny joke’ or something like that,” Manivong told The News-Gazette on Thursday. “As the moment came closer, it became more real like, ‘Wait, I can really do that, and it will get everyone really hyped for the rest of the meet.’”
Manivong said he only made one practice run with the vaccine card inside his singlet. Doing so during warmups prior to the start of the Illini’s portion of the vault event inside the Gophers’ home gym. He wanted to make sure the card wouldn’t fall out during his vault routine.
While waiting for the event to start, Manivong turned around to two of his Illinois teammates and said, “Hey, look what I have have in my singlet.” They laughed, Manivong said, when he revealed the vaccine card.
Minutes later, Manivong would do it for real. Without a hitch.
“It’s one of the best feelings you can have,” Manivong said when asked about his high-scoring routine at Minnesota. “This is why I love college athletics so much. These are the moments that everyone strives for. I’d compare it to getting that touchdown in football or getting a slam dunk in basketball. It’s one of the best overwhelming feelings you can get.”
Manivong admitted some of his teammates “were initially confused” by the celebratory card gesture, which was called the “ultimate flex” in a tweet by The Athletic’s Olivia Witherite on Monday.
Even the BTN announcers on the call for the Minnesota-Illinois dual meet seemed perplexed.
“Not sure what that is,” one of the announcers said.
Then, he asks speculatively, “Vaccine card?”
Now, more than two weeks later, Manivong has become an internet sensation. His plan was never to go viral, although he doesn’t mind the added attention that is being paid to college men’s gymnastics as a result.
“I love that we’re getting as much attention as we are,” said Manivong, who had been interviewed by The Washington Post for a story and also has done Zoom interviews with several national media outlets, including ABC, CBS and PBS. “This is good for men’s NCAA gymnastics. We’re kind of a dying sport here. Right now, we have 14 NCAA teams — like only — in the whole entire country, which is kind of insane when you think about how big the U.S. is.
“Actually, (after) this year, we’re losing two major programs in the Big Ten and nationally, losing Minnesota men’s gymnastics and Iowa men’s gymnastics, which is kind of sad because they have been deep-rooted programs in men’s gymnastics for over a 100 years.”
The programs for both the Gophers and Hawkeyes are set to be disbanded after the 2020-21 academic year with the ongoing pandemic causing athletic departments to institute cost-cutting measures.
Manivong said he received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than a month ago. His roommate is Connor McCool, a sophomore on the Illini gymnastics team who had done some “vaccine hunting” by calling local drug stores in the area. McCool came across a Walgreens clinic in Champaign that was offering J&J vaccines to everyone, regardless of age.
The two roommates both went to that clinic, with Manivong adding it has offered him “peace of mind” to know he’s protected against the coronavirus.
According to Manivong, 18 of the 22 members of the Illinois men’s gymnastics team have been vaccinated.
Manivong said his teammates have been “very careful” to avoid COVID-19, knowing that a positive test means three weeks of missed training time. The Illini have only had one positive test, according to Manivong, all season, with that case coming about two months ago.
Still, 13 months after Illinois’ 2020 season ended abruptly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Manivong is thankful 2021 has largely gone according to plan.
The Illini, after all, qualified for the NCAA championships after posting a fourth-place finish at this past weekend’s Big Ten meet in Omaha, Neb.
The venue for the NCAA finals? That would be the same place where Manivong gained national fame, with Maturi Pavilion hosting the two-day event, starting on April 16.
“I’m glad that I still have this opportunity,” Manivong said. “I just don’t want to take any of it for granted. ... This is going to be my first championships that I’m going to be a part of. I think especially after coming off of last year’s abrupt ending, everyone’s just excited to get in there and compete.”