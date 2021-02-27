Mapping out Illini's final stretch
Illinois’ hopes at a Big Ten title took a hit with Tuesday’s loss at Michigan State. Michigan’s continued dominance — see the Wolverines’ 22-point win against Iowa on Thursday — didn’t help matters. Add in the fact the pace of games has been frantic in the last week, Ayo Dosunmu is out with a facial injury and has no timetable to return and sleep has been sporadic for Illini coach Brad Underwood.
Try zero sleep the day after losing in East Lansing, Mich., with Dosunmu’s injury to worry about and a game plan to develop for Nebraska on Thursday. And not much sleep, a needed 51/2 hours, after beating the Cornhuskers and having to prep for Wisconsin on Saturday.
“The good thing is we’ve seen Wisconsin,” Underwood said. “We’re going to get through it because I am a tough son of a (gun), and if anyone wants to doubt that they can ask my wife. We’ll get through it and be better for it, and we’ll come out fighting on Saturday.”
Saturday’s game at Wisconsin is the first of three straight road games for the Illini. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at what could happen the rest of the way:
3-0 finish — 20-6 overall, 16-4 Big Ten
Here’s where Illinois could at least start thinking about a Big Ten title again. The loss to Michigan State pushed that idea away, but going 3-0 puts it back in play. Kind of. The Illini would need some help from Michigan. As in Juwan Howard’s team stumbling down the stretch. Should the Wolverines lose two more games beyond the one Illinois would claim in this scenario, they would dip far enough in winning percentage to hand Illinois the program’s first conference title since 2005.
2-1 finish — 19-7 overall, 15-5 Big Ten
Hope for a Big Ten title coming back to Champaign basically starts to slip away in this outcome. The only possible scenario where Illinois seizes the trophy is a win against Michigan on Tuesday night (absolutely necessary) and then splitting the games against Wisconsin and Ohio State. The Wolverines have to lose out in their final four games (Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State twice) to make this happen. Otherwise, it’s a runner-up finish for the Illini with nothing the other contenders can do about it.
1-2 finish — 18-8 overall, 14-6 Big Ten
Big Ten runner-up is still in play here. Illinois enters its final three games with a 11/2-game lead on Ohio State and a two-game lead on Iowa. Should the schedule hold, all three teams will hit 20 conference games and eliminate the need to determine their place in the conference standings by winning percentage. The only way the Illini get passed for that runner-up spot is if one of their two losses comes to Ohio State and the Buckeyes also beat Iowa. Then both Illinois and Ohio State finish 14-6 in league play, and the Buckeyes would hold the tiebreaker with two head-to-head wins.
0-3 finish — 17-9 overall, 13-7 Big Ten
This is worst-case scenario, of course. But even this worst-case scenario doesn’t get that bad unless both Purdue and Iowa win out in their final three respective games. Here’s how the top of the Big Ten shakes out in that situation. Michigan is likely still at the top. Iowa, having won three in a row, would be in second place, with an equally surging Purdue in third. Ohio State would beat Illinois and lose to Iowa in this scenario, creating a tie with the Illini at 13-7 in conference play. Tie goes to the winner (the Buckeyes in this case), and Illinois drops from now second to fifth by the end of the season.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).