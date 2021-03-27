Mapping out the Sweet 16
College basketball writer Scott Richey isn’t headed back to Indianapolis this weekend for the Sweet 16. That didn’t stop him from breaking down all eight matchups:
Saturday’s games
No. 8 Loyola Chicago vs. No. 12 Oregon State; 1:40 p.m., CBS
The lowdown:
- The heavy favorites in the Midwest Region fell to both these teams. While Oregon State handled Oklahoma State in the second round, Loyola Chicago is the only team to knock off a No. 1 seed so far (and did so handily against Illinois).
The pick: Oregon State is on a heater, but the way the Ramblers and their No. 1 defense bottled up Ayo Dosunmu and gave nothing to the Illini should probably concern the rest of the teams in the field, the Beavers included. Loyola Chicago 66, Oregon State 59
- .
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 5 Villanova; 4:15 p.m., CBSThe lowdown: Most everyone wrote Villanova off for the tourney when Collin Gillespie
- tore his MCL. It wasn’t unreasonable. Then the Wildcats proved most everyone wrong. Baylor proved everyone right from those season-long Gonzaga, Baylor and then the field conversations.
The pick: Baylor’s a matchup nightmare given its ability to switch everything defensively and then just pick one of several guards to go off on a night-to-night basis. Forget the end of the regular season and Big 12 tournament. The Bears are back. Baylor 74, Villanova 66.
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts; 6:25 p.m., TBSThe lowdown: So what if Oral Roberts is a two-man team? Those two — Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor
- — are averaging a combined 56.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, five assists and 4.5 steals in the tournament. Meanwhile, Arkansas has had to grind for its two wins.
The pick: The Razorbacks know all about Abmas and Obanor, though. Arkansas won the pre-Christmas showdown in Fayetteville, Ark., and got a monster game from Justin Smith (22 points, 17 rebounds), who has been a tourney hero, too.
- Arkansas 88, Oral Roberts 80.
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 11 Syracuse; 8:55 p.m., TBSThe lowdown:
- Houston was one avoidable Rutgers meltdown away from bowing out in the second round but benefited when the Scarlet Knights did, in fact, implode. Syracuse, meanwhile, keeps enjoying life as a double-digit seed.
The pick: Buddy Boeheim going super saiyan from three-point range the last two games shouldn’t have been a surprise. He’s averaging just more than five made threes per game this month and shooting 48 percent. Syracuse 73, Houston 69
- .
Sunday’s games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Creighton; 1:10 p.m., CBSThe lowdown:
- Creighton regrouped after a tumultuous end to the regular season, but it’s a tough draw. Time for the trolls to give up their Gonzaga bashing. Six straight Sweet 16s is elite. So is the Bulldogs’ offense, which has delivered 24 straight double-digit victories.
The pick: One of these teams has three players with All-American honors and a fourth that could have at least made the case for the same. That team is not Creighton. The Bulldogs maintain their national title favorite status. Gonzaga 90, Creighton 73
- .
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State; 4 p.m., CBSThe lowdown: All of the Big Ten’s hopes rest with the Wolverines, who have traversed losing Isaiah Livers with relative ease. Florida State will probably need future lottery pick Scottie Barnes
- to up his production a bit from the 10 combined points he scored in the first two rounds.
The pick: Michigan isn’t a deep team, but its now top six can still be dangerous. That any of them can be the guy on a given night makes the Wolverines a tough out, Livers or not.
- Michigan 80, Florida State 69.
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 11 UCLA; 6:15 p.m., TBSThe lowdown:
- UCLA is just getting stronger in the tournament, going from an overtime First Four win against Michigan State to two demonstrative victories in the first two rounds. Alabama’s been its streaky shooting self in its two wins.
The pick: The Crimson Tide both run and gun. If they can set the tempo tone — and splash 16 of 33 threes like they did against Maryland in a 96-77 victory in the second round — it’s advantage, Tide.
- Alabama 82, UCLA 73.
No. 6 Southern Cal vs. No. 7 Oregon; 8:45 p.m., TBS
The lowdown:
- There’s some real Big Ten regular-season controversy vibes for this game. Oregon won the Pac-12 regular-season title, yet the Ducks were in an essential tie with USC in the final standings, played two fewer games than the Trojans and lost the head-to-head matchup (a 72-58 victory by USC in Los Angeles on Feb. 22). Sound familiar?
The pick: Turns out USC has some feelings about all that. Isaiah Mosley said Oregon “stole the Pac-12 championship” from his team. Add that motivation to the Trojans flying high after steamrolling Kansas, and it’s a lock. USC 78, Oregon 70.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).